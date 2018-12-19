Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Will Cut Live Duets Album in Front of Live Crowd

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been talking about a duets album since before Ross and Rachel reunited, but — probably, hopefully, we think — it’s actually going to happen.

Brooks has put a timeline on the duets album, revealing that the current plan is to record it live in front of fans. “Section it off like you do in a regular studio, cut things live right there in front of people,” he tells Variety during a ranging Q&A that finds the Hall of Famer talking about the state of country music, streaming and how the live show is king.

“I think it’s an awesome idea and I think it’s something we’re probably gonna do,” she says. “And we’re talking about doing it with the Ryman (Ryman Auditorium) down here in Nashville.”

Brooks says he sees it going down within the next year or so, but also adds that his stadium tour begins in March and Yearwood will soon be touring. Still, the stadium tour dates will be very spread out, leaving pockets of time at home in Nashville to work on songs and (maybe, hopefully) put a date on the calendar to get this thing done. Seriously, now that Shania Twain’s album has dropped, this duet album is the leader for longest-anticipated country project!

The idea, Brooks tells Variety, came from two fans who wrote to Yearwood, asking if she and her husband of 13 years would consider a duets concert. Combining the ideas seemed natural, and frankly, not too far of a stretch. During Brooks’ three-year-long world tour the couple played several songs together. They also partnered for an album of Christmas songs, and Yearwood has famously sung backup on dozens of his songs from nearly the beginning of his career.

Look for Brooks on television later this month when his concert special from Notre Dame University re-airs on CBS on Dec. 28. Yearwood’s album of Frank Sinatra covers will be released nationally in 2019.