Garth Brooks adds more dates in Chicago on his ‘Blame It All On My Roots’ tour

Garth Brooks just announced he has added more dates in Chicago, the latest stop on his Blame It All On My Roots Tour, continuing a city-by-city rollout for the arena trek that celebrates the 30th anniversary of the groundbreaking live production that helped redefine country music touring in the 1990s.

Brooks shared on Instagram: “CHICAGO!!! You sure know how to make a guy feel welcome! The response has been OVERWHELMING, so we’re adding one FINAL show and it’s going to be our BRAND NEW OPENING NIGHT! THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 Thank you, Chicago, for showing up in a BIG way!!!love, g”

The four Chicago shows at Allstate Arena in Rosemont are set for a new opening night on Thursday, September 10th, in addition to the originally-announced shows on Friday, September 11th and Saturday, September 12th – and also a finale matinee on Sunday, September 13th. The Chicago dates follow overwhelming demand for tickets to the tour’s opening stop in Indianapolis, where Brooks expanded the launch from two shows to four after nearly 400,000 fans entered the Ticketmaster queue. His latest stop continues the same strategy of announcing markets individually rather than unveiling a complete itinerary at once, with additional performances added as demand warrants.

The tour will feature the return of Brooks’ iconic ‘Drum Pod,’ an in-the-round stage concept first introduced during his 1996 world tour that brought fans closer to the performance. Recordings from that era became Double Live,which remains the best-selling live album in music history. Brooks also revealed that performances from the upcoming tour will be recorded for a new live album titled Killer Live.

Explaining the move back to arenas after years of stadium shows, Brooks said, “Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box. The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.” The production is designed to recreate the energy of his earlier arena concerts while delivering a more intimate experience for fans.

For ticket info, Head HERE.