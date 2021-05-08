Garrick Alden “Smooth Ocean Nights” Now At Smooth Jazz Radio: Download Now

Garrick Alden used to work at the Grand Ole Opry playing Guitar for “The Four Guys” in the 80’s. He worked there for several years. More recently he has opened for acts like Gretchen Wilson, John Michael Montgomery and a few others. Today he plays lead guitar/vocals in several bands in the local area and plays about 4 days a week.

He started getting interested in playing guitar when he was 12 years old right after he met Jimi Hendrix back stage at one of his concerts. The rest is history. He now has his own recording studio and loves recording all styles of music but his genre is singing and performing country music.

Garrick Alden is one of the premier guitarists in the mid-Atlantic region. He is a career musician, arranger and producer. Garrick was singled out as a world-class country guitar player by the late guitar legend Danny Gatton in an article in the prestigious Guitar Player Magazine. Garrick has started writing and performing different genres of music including instrumentals, Smooth Jazz, Rock, Funk and many more.

Garrick currently tours the Mid-Atlantic area performing as lead guitarist and lead singer in several bands including as lead guitarist for the Ronnie Dove Band.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Garrick Alden

Song Title: Smooth Ocean Nights

Publishing: My Two Cats Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Smooth Ocean Nights

Record Label: My Two Cats Publishing