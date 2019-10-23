Ganja White Night New 13-Track Album “The One” Out Today On Subcarbon Records

Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night (Benjamin Bamby & Erwan Dodson) returns with their brand-new album The One on Subcarbon Records. The fan-dubbed “wobble masters” will also be promoting the album on their ‘The One’ U.S. tour kicking off October 30 in Tulsa, OK with special guest Boogie T on every date.

Listen now here: https://smarturl.it/gwntheone

The album features 13 tracks including collaborations with Boogie T, Apashe and Caspa. “We choose The One to get back to our main character Mr Wobble,” shares the duo on the meaning of the album title. “We stepped aside during The Origins to focus on the root of his power, but now we’re focusing on Mr. Wobble. We want to tell more about his personal story in the future.”

Meanwhile, Ganja White Night will soon embark on their The One U.S. tour beginning October 30 in Tulsa, OK, featuring support from Boogie T, SubDocta, and Jantsen on every date. At each show, fans will get to experience their hard hitting live music performance as well as stunning visuals created by Belgian artist My Name is Ebo.

The complete track listing for The One is:

The One Mr. Wobble Drop Killa Dirty Girl Sunset Sherbert Chernobyl Gravity Mr. Fix It (feat. Caspa) Double Dream Flute Chillum (feat. Apashe) Durban Poison Up (feat. Boogie T) Girl Scout Cookies Dark Heart Surgery

Ganja White Night’s ‘The One’ tour dates are:

DATE CITY VENUE

10/30/19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s

10/31/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ Midland

11/1/19 Indianapolis, IN The Pavilion

11/2/19 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom

11/3/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee

11/6/19 Greenville, SC The Firmament

11/7/19 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/8/19 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

11/9/19 Richmond, VA The National

11/10/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

11/14/19 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

11/15/19 Chicago, IL Aragon

11/16/19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/18/19 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom

11/21/19 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

11/22/19 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/23/19 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

11/26/19 Boston, MA BNL (Big Night Live)

11/27/19 Washington DC Echostage

11/29/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

11/30/19 NYC Avant Gardner

12/4/19 Nashville, TN The Cowan

12/5/19 Tallahassee, FL Baja’s

12/6/19 Tampa, FL Janus

12/7/19 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

12/9/19 Lincoln, NE Boubon Theatre

12/11/19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

12/12/19 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

12/13/19 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

12/14/19 Missoula, MT Top Hat

12/18/19 Phoenix, AZ Van Buuren

12/20/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint

12/21/19 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

ABOUT GANJA WHITE NIGHT:

Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night, comprised of Benjamin Bamby & Erwan Dodson, have taken the electronic world by storm with their iconic and unique sound. Their dedicated fans have quickly dubbed them the “Wobble Masters” and for good reason. With an unmatched stage presence and 100% live and original musical performance, Ganja White Night is truly a sight to see & hear. Over the course of a decade, the duo has released seven LPs with their eighth, the highly anticipated The One, due to arrive this fall. It was in 2016 that the duo set out to establish their world, and the new album is set to continue to unravel the ever-expanding universe of Ganja White Night. Teaming up with legendary Belgian street artist My Name Is Ebo, their immersive universe was born with the release of their music videos “Wobble Master,” “LFO Requiem” and “Chak Chel.”

