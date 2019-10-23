Ganja White Night New 13-Track Album “The One” Out Today On Subcarbon Records
Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night (Benjamin Bamby & Erwan Dodson) returns with their brand-new album The One on Subcarbon Records. The fan-dubbed “wobble masters” will also be promoting the album on their ‘The One’ U.S. tour kicking off October 30 in Tulsa, OK with special guest Boogie T on every date.
Listen now here: https://smarturl.it/gwntheone
The album features 13 tracks including collaborations with Boogie T, Apashe and Caspa. “We choose The One to get back to our main character Mr Wobble,” shares the duo on the meaning of the album title. “We stepped aside during The Origins to focus on the root of his power, but now we’re focusing on Mr. Wobble. We want to tell more about his personal story in the future.”
Meanwhile, Ganja White Night will soon embark on their The One U.S. tour beginning October 30 in Tulsa, OK, featuring support from Boogie T, SubDocta, and Jantsen on every date. At each show, fans will get to experience their hard hitting live music performance as well as stunning visuals created by Belgian artist My Name is Ebo.
The complete track listing for The One is:
- The One
- Mr. Wobble Drop Killa
- Dirty Girl
- Sunset Sherbert
- Chernobyl
- Gravity
- Mr. Fix It (feat. Caspa)
- Double Dream
- Flute Chillum (feat. Apashe)
- Durban Poison
- Up (feat. Boogie T)
- Girl Scout Cookies
- Dark Heart Surgery
Ganja White Night’s ‘The One’ tour dates are:
DATE CITY VENUE
10/30/19 Tulsa, OK Cain’s
10/31/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre @ Midland
11/1/19 Indianapolis, IN The Pavilion
11/2/19 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
11/3/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee
11/6/19 Greenville, SC The Firmament
11/7/19 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
11/8/19 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore
11/9/19 Richmond, VA The National
11/10/19 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
11/14/19 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
11/15/19 Chicago, IL Aragon
11/16/19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
11/18/19 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
11/21/19 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
11/22/19 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/23/19 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
11/26/19 Boston, MA BNL (Big Night Live)
11/27/19 Washington DC Echostage
11/29/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
11/30/19 NYC Avant Gardner
12/4/19 Nashville, TN The Cowan
12/5/19 Tallahassee, FL Baja’s
12/6/19 Tampa, FL Janus
12/7/19 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
12/9/19 Lincoln, NE Boubon Theatre
12/11/19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
12/12/19 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
12/13/19 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo
12/14/19 Missoula, MT Top Hat
12/18/19 Phoenix, AZ Van Buuren
12/20/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint
12/21/19 Los Angeles, CA Palladium
ABOUT GANJA WHITE NIGHT:
Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night, comprised of Benjamin Bamby & Erwan Dodson, have taken the electronic world by storm with their iconic and unique sound. Their dedicated fans have quickly dubbed them the “Wobble Masters” and for good reason. With an unmatched stage presence and 100% live and original musical performance, Ganja White Night is truly a sight to see & hear. Over the course of a decade, the duo has released seven LPs with their eighth, the highly anticipated The One, due to arrive this fall. It was in 2016 that the duo set out to establish their world, and the new album is set to continue to unravel the ever-expanding universe of Ganja White Night. Teaming up with legendary Belgian street artist My Name Is Ebo, their immersive universe was born with the release of their music videos “Wobble Master,” “LFO Requiem” and “Chak Chel.”
www.twitter.com/ganjawhitenight
www.instagram.com/ganjawhitenight
www.facebook.com/ganjawhitenight