Game Zero Unleashes ‘W.A.R. – WE ARE RIGHT’ Album Cover, Tracklist & Release Date

Italian Hard Rock/Modern Metal band, GAME ZERO, have announced the release of their second album ‘W.A.R. – WE ARE RIGHT‘ on February 28th, 2020 via ART GATES RECORDS.

The cover artwork has been designed by Fabio Timpanaro (Deathstars, Ancient, The Foreshadowing); visual concept by Alessandro ‘Alexincubus’ Pallotta.

Tracklist as follows:

1. We Are Right

2. Goodbye

3. You’ve Got To Move On

4. Don’t You

5. Believe

6. The Ghost

7. Compromise

8. The Stranger

9. Blow Me Away

10. You Choke Me

11. Lying

12. Full of Nothing

‘W.A.R. – WE ARE RIGHT‘ has been recorded at The Form Studio 2.0/Studio Compresso mixed and produced by Antonio Aronne, mastered at Elephant Mastering by Riccardo Parenti. Vocals Production by Enrico ‘Erk’ Scutti.

GAME ZERO is:

Mark Wright – Vocals, Rhythm guitars

AlexIncubus – Lead guitars

Dave J – Drum

Acey Guns – Bass guitar