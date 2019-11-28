Game Zero Inks Deal With Art Gates Records

We are proud to present GAME ZERO as the new Art Gates Records artist to join our family of great talents. Game Zero is a modern metal band formed back in 2013 who combine classic and modern metal elements creating songs with powerful riffs and evocative melodies. Introspective and intimate lyrics with a huge, unique sound create a well distinctive band’s trade mark.

“We’re proud to enjoy the great family of ART GATES RECORDS who showed immediately great enthusiasm, professionalism and appreciation for our work. We feel confident to have chosen the right partner to release our second album in which the band has gone in search of new and powerful sounds!”

After releasing their debut “Rise” in 2015 and touring all over Europe with bands such as Sabaton, Equilibrium and Amorphis, Game Zero are more than ready to break the ice and go several steps further with the release of their new album in the beginning of 2020 through Art Gates Records worldwide.

More info coming soon to www.artgatesrecords.com and:

http://www.gamezeroband.com/

https://www.facebook.com/gamezeroband/

https://www.instagram.com/gamezeroband/