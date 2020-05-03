Gaither Music Group Launches New Podcast “More Than the Music”

Gaither Music Group is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new podcast on April 20, that is sure to delight fans who have welcomed the group’s Christian music and entertainment into their homes for many years. More Than the Music, hosted by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member and GRAMMY Award-winning Bill Gaither, will feature one-on-one talks with guests that he has known, collaborated with, and been inspired by during his 50 years in the music industry.

“One of the best things about living as long as I’ve lived is the number of incredible people I’ve had the privilege of meeting. Athletes, musicians, leaders, comedians, and longtime friends have taught me and inspired me in so many ways,” said GRAMMY winner and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Bill Gaither. “Now I’m thrilled for this chance to introduce you to some of these wonderful people.”

Upcoming episodes will feature author/songwriter Rory Feek, author and former broadcast journalist Mort Crim, country music supergroup Alabama, Anderson University President John Pistole, former NBA player and coach Paul Westphal, musician and songwriter Larry Gatlin, and more.

Full episode schedule for season one, More Than The Music podcast:

Episode 1: Rory Feek

Episode 2: Rodney Cummings

Episode 3: Larry Gatlin

Episode 4: Alabama

Episode 5: Ann Smith

Episode 6: John Pistole

Episode 7: Paul Westphal

Episode 8: Suzanne Jennings

Episode 9: Mort Crim

Episode 10: Gordon Mote

The podcast marks the latest in a long line of successful recordings and ventures by the label. Since its inception, Gaither Music Group has grown into one of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world. The brand has become a household name, with millions of fans worldwide being uplifted by its award-winning recordings. These include the top-selling Gaither Gospel Series, which showcases rising stars as well as gospel music pioneers and country acts including The Oak Ridge Boys, Randy Travis, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill and others.

Gaither Music Group has partnered with a number of acclaimed artists across the music industry, including Sandi Patty, Steven Curtis Chapman, and Gloria Gaynor, who won the 2020 Best Roots Gospel Album GRAMMY® Award for her album Testimony. In 2008, the company developed a partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, kicking off one of the most successful music launches in Cracker Barrel® history. Gaither Music Group also enjoys a successful alliance with Capitol Christian Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Time Life Music.

The label is home to some of gospel music’s top-selling artists across a variety of music genres, with a roster that includes the Gaither Vocal Band, Bill Gaither, David Phelps, The Isaacs, Lynda Randle, and more. Gaither Music Group has produced projects for the Johnny Cash estate and Elvis Presley Enterprises, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and the Tennessee Ernie Ford estate. It has also delighted and inspired audiences with performances in world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, The Sydney Opera House and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Gaither Music Group has developed an audience across the globe, selling over 40 million DVD and CD units worldwide, with 133 of the Gaither Homecoming videos and CDs reaching RIAA precious metal status. In addition to this, over 1.5 million people have subscribed to the Gaither TV YouTube channel, and its products topped the Billboard Year-end Chart of Music Video Sales Labels for 2000, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

After being blessed with years of growth – including a 2019 partnership with Primary Wave Music that allowed Gaither Music Group to expand its vision to new artists and a broader audience – the label is pleased to launch yet another platform to reach fans both old and new. The podcast will mark an exciting new chapter in Gaither Music Group’s inspiring and award-winning journey in the Christian music world and beyond. The More Than the Music podcast can be heard wherever podcasts are available and at Gaither.com/podcasts

The first season of the More Than the Music podcast will be sponsored by Game Show Network (GSN), a network that is dedicated to creating family-friendly, fun programming. As an entertainment destination for the whole family, GSN offers turn-it-on, leave-it-on television, featuring game shows all day and into the evening. Known for shows such as “America Says,” “Common Knowledge,” “Masterminds,” and “Get a Clue,” its afternoon block of original programs from 4 PM to 8 PM contain play-along, laugh-along shows that can be watched no matter who is in the room.