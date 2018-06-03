Gabrielle writes songs about her friends’ relationships

Gabrielle admitted that she bases much of her music on her friends’ relationships.

The British singer rose to fame during the 1990s and following a lengthy musical hiatus, she is preparing to release her sixth studio album Under My Skin this August (18).

And while she is reluctant to chart her own love life through her songs, she looks to her pals for inspiration and isn’t concerned with finding a partner of her own.

“I write a lot about my friends relationships,” the 48-year-old confessed in an interview with Britain’s OK! magazine. “I’m not very forthcoming when it comes to my own emotions. I feel like I’m too old for the relationship stuff. I’ve got no time to find out who you are. I already know who I am and it won’t be a case of me waiting for you to find you.”

The Dreams hitmaker is mother to a son and a daughter and though she insisted that her passion for music “never died,” she decided to take a step back from her career in order to spend more time with her children.

“It wasn’t a conscious decision to take time off, but I’m a mum first and foremost,” the BRIT Award winner recalled. “When you’ve got babies you miss them so much if you go away, even if it’s just for a week. Parenthood is a funny thing, but for me I wanted to be around for them. My kids are much older now and doing their own thing. Although I’m still mum and I do the school run, it’s nice that I can do this, too.”

However, the feedback for her musical comeback has been mixed within her household.

“My son’s enthusiastic. He’s very musical and he’s working for a label,” she shared. “My daughter’s like: ‘Whatever.’ She’s hard to impress, but she’s fabulous.”