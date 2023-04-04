Gabrielle Gutierrez “Fall In Love Again” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download

Gabrielle Gutierrez is a country singer/songwriter born and raised in Southwestern Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. From a young age, she grew inspired by music at home from her father, a self-taught musician who played in their home studio for his band and from her grandmother. She has a passion for allowing artists like herself to express their true emotions in their music. She is heavily influenced by artists Taylor Swift, The Lumineers, and Maren Morris.

In “Fall in Love Again”, she shares about that feeling of missing someone you know oh too well. She sings “and I know you like the back of my hand / I can feel myself begin to love again.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Gabrielle Gutierrez

Song Title: Fall In Love Again

Publishing: Gabrielle Gutierrez

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: SSM Publishing

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Fall In Love Again

Record Label: Twelve Seventeen