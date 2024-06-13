Gabriella Zauna Touches On the Thrills of Intimacy in “Traffic”

Gabriella Zauna has dropped her new single “Traffic,” a dark pop anthem highlighting the hunger of feeding the urge even when it’s untimely. In the track, Zauna explores the complex and contrasting terrain of sound and simultaneously creates an emotional sonic landscape of tension, sensuality, and impulsivity. “Traffic” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

Gabriella Zauna’s latest song transports listeners into a different dimension with uniquely layered instrumentals and risqué lyrics. Opening with ethereal vocals and quickly adding in a drum beat and electric guitar, this new song is like nothing you’ve ever heard before from Zauna. The floaty, dream-like vocal runs support the lyrics of the melody throughout, almost putting listeners in a trance. The outro of the electric guitar fading out into silence evokes a feeling of release and conclusion. “Traffic” is a song that feeds into a taboo associated with sex and intimacy; there is excitement in doing something wrong, like being intimate while stuck in traffic. With this context, the audience is pulled in, making them feel real emotions through the lyrical emphasis and instrumental choices. “Traffic,” written by Gabriella Evangelista and produced by Gabriella Zauna, is a dark pop track that blends influences of rock, pop, and electronic music to create something new and different to draw in the listener.

Gabriella Zauna, originally from Manhattan Beach, CA, was exposed to music from a young age, with her father being a part of a punk band. Always being drawn to the beauty in the darkness of art, she began writing songs as young as seven and eventually started to release them at the age of 15. Growing up, Zauna found writing music to be an outlet when struggling with her mental health. Influenced by artists such as Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, and Prince, her goal is always to create music that is authentic to herself and that resonates with her listeners. She’s been championed by outlets such as Buzz Music, Happy Mag, and We Talk About Music.

The dark pop vibe and hard-hitting lyrics of “Traffic” show Gabriella Zauna’s unique sound and pure talent for creating music. “Traffic” is a distinctive piece that truly takes the audience by storm. Stream the single on all platforms worldwide now, and check out Gabriella Zauna on Instagram and TikTok @zaunainasauna.