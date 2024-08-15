Gabriella Zauna Navigates Toxic Relationships in “WHAT DO WE DO”

Gabriella Zauna has released her newest single, “WHAT DO WE DO,” a dark pop anthem about the complexities of a toxic relationship and struggling to find a resolution. Zauna explores this narrative through complex lyrics and soulful vocals, creating an emotional piece of frustration. “WHAT DO WE DO” is now available to stream and download on all platforms worldwide.

Gabriella Zauna’s latest release features intricately layered instrumentals and lyrics that immerse listeners in her tumultuous experience with a partner. The relatability of her lyrics, enhanced by upbeat electronic elements, resonates deeply with her audience. Zauna explains, “The conflicting feelings of ‘should I stay or should I go’ are exemplified in this track. In the heat of the moment, I say I want to end it, but I take it back because the thought of being alone is too scary.” The endless cycles of miscommunication and hurtful exchanges highlight that the couple probably shouldn’t be together. “We argue and then stand at a loss, unsure what to do with our relationship, even though it’s clear we probably shouldn’t be together,” she reflects. Her hard-hitting lyrics, such as “I said I first I know, but you said it next so” and “Rewind the tape again,” reflect the painful reality of the relationship’s decline. “WHAT DO WE DO,” written and produced by Zauna herself, showcases her complete creative vision and direction, resulting in a true musical masterpiece.

Gabriella Zauna, originally from Los Angeles, CA, was immersed in music from a young age due to her father’s involvement in a punk band. Drawn to the beauty in the darkness of art, she began writing songs at 7 and releasing them at 15, using music as an outlet for her mental health struggles. Influenced by Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, and Prince, Zauna strives to create authentic, resonant music. Her dedication has earned her praise from outlets such as Buzz Music, Conversations About Her, Happy Mag, and We Talk About Music, solidifying her connection with listeners through her heartfelt compositions.

The dark electronic pop track “WHAT DO WE DO” showcases Gabriella Zauna’s unique talent for creating and producing music. Keep up to date with Zauna as she navigates her way to find clarity in relationships through song. Stream the single on all platforms worldwide now, and check out Gabriella Zauna on Instagram TikTok @zaunainasauna.