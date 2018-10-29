Gabe Carrillo Named PD/Afternoon Host At WHBC-F (Mix 94.1)/Canton, OH

ALPHA MEDIA Hot AC WHBC-F (MIX 94.1)/CANTON, OH has named GABE CARRILLO as PD/afternoon host, effective NOVEMBER 1st. CARILLO comes to MIX from SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, where he programmed Top 40/Rhythmic WNRG (ENERGY 106.9)/MILWAUKEE and oversaw multiple markets for the company.

Market Manager LARRY GAWTHROP said, “We are very happy to welcome GABE to ALPHA MEDIA and WHBC. He’s a great addition to our stations and afternoon drive time.”

CARRILLO said, “I’m very excited to be joining a true Hall of Fame station like MIX 94.1. The dream of any broadcaster is to work with a station that is a cornerstone in its community and I’m beyond thankful to ALPHA MEDIA, BO MATTHEWS, LARRY GAWTHROP and PHIL BECKER for giving me the opportunity to join this great team.”