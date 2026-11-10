Gabby Barrett Releases New Song ‘Every Minute of It’

Gabby Barrett has unveiled her new track, Every Minute of It, which was penned by Emily Weisband, James McNair, Seth Mosley, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood.

Barrett discusses the song: “This song is really about letting go of the way you thought life was supposed to look and learning to embrace what’s right in front of you. So much of life doesn’t go according to plan, and sometimes the things you never saw coming end up being the greatest gifts. It’s about taking the highs with the lows, learning as you go, and finding joy in all of it.”

The newest single from Barrett comes after her recent release “In On It,” a reflective anthem about faith, resilience, and trusting a greater purpose during difficult times. This song, co-written by Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins, and Jimi Bell, and produced by longtime collaborator Ross Copperman, narrates a series of emotional stories involving individuals facing hardships, such as financial difficulties, family issues, and illness. Instead of providing simple solutions, Barrett conveys a message of perseverance, urging listeners to hold onto hope even when life’s path appears unclear. The track features powerful vocals combined with vibrant guitars, fiddle, and an uplifting country-rock arrangement that culminates in the refrain, “God’s got a plan even if you ain’t in on it.”

Listen to ‘Every Minute of It’ – HERE.