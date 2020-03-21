Gabby Barrett Ascends Into Country Music’s Elite

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett continues to gain traction with her debut Country single, “I Hope,” crossing into elite territory on multiple charts.

Aiming for the top of the format, “I Hope” now stands inside the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, while the jet-fueled anthem is also at #4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and atop Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart for the third consecutive week. The “vindictive crossover hit” (Rolling Stone) previously reached #1 on Apple Music’s Country chart and is currently #50 on the Billboard Hot 100 – tracking a combination of radio play, sales and streams across all genres – picking up speed as the ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee makes history on two fronts.

According to Billboard, this week marks the first time in Country Airplay chart history that debut singles by two women (Barrett and labelmate Ingrid Andress) sit inside the Top 10, while she continues to break glass ceilings with younger listeners, too.

“Wow, I feel so blessed to have a Top 10 single,” Barrett shared with Billboard. “(‘I Hope’) felt special from the beginning, and to see the reaction has been overwhelming in the best way. I can’t thank country radio, my fans and my team enough for believing in me. And, I’m so happy for Ingrid. It’s an exciting time.”

Her romantic newest release “Hall of Fame” sits at #1 on Radio Disney Country this week, making Barrett the only female artist in three years to have her first three releases hit #1 on the chart, joining Kelsea Ballerini as only the second artist to do so in history. Additionally, the tune is spinning on SiriusXM nationwide, climbing The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown chart now. Barrett was recently chosen as one of SiriusXM‘s elite “Future Five,” the five new artists across all genres predicted to break through in 2020.

Elsewhere, Barrett was spotlighted just this week in high-profile looks with Rolling Stone and Women’s Wear Daily, and recently eclipsed 200 MILLION total on-demand streams. Continuing to elevate, “I Hope” now ranks as the #7 most-streamed Country song of 2020, clocking in 7 MILLION streams per week while tallying 35 MILLION+ YouTube views on the official music video worldwide.

Warner Music Nashville’s Gabby Barrett is setting the trend. As an ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee, one of CMT’s 2020 Next Women of Country, a 2020 MusicRow Next Big Thing artist, a SiriusXM + Pandora All-Genre and Country Artist to Watch, Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing, and Amazon Music’s best performing Country female of 2019, she continues to rise through the ranks and break glass ceilings. Barrett’s “lightning-in-a-bottle single” (PEOPLE) “I Hope” is one of Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now,” racing onto Billboard‘s Hot 100 Chart, through Country radio’s Top 10 and becoming the first female debut single to crack the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart’s Top 10 since 2017. “A voice you must hear,” (The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review) the rising superstar has opened for Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Chris Lane, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Bebe Rexha, Cole Swindell, Sugarland, and Carrie Underwood. With over 200 MILLION on-demand streams to her credit, Barrett previewed her upcoming Ross Copperman-produced album, releasing new songs “The Good Ones” and “Hall of Fame,” completing a trio of releases she co-wrote. The Pennsylvania native began singing in a gospel choir at nine years old and performed 136 shows in 2017 before rising to national prominence as a finalist on ABC’s American Idol.