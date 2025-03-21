Gabby B Releases Electrifying New Ep “XOXO” Out Now

Miami-based Brazilian pop artist Gabby B unveils her latest EP, XOXO, a bold and electrifying journey through love, empowerment, and self-expression. Seamlessly blending Reggaeton, Brazilian Funk, and Latin pop, the project delivers a mix of high-energy anthems and heartfelt moments, exploring themes of sensuality, confidence, self-worth, and rebellion.

“XOXO” features the standout single “Brinca,” a fiery collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Brray that fuses Spanish and Portuguese lyrics over an irresistible beat. The track’s infectious “Brinca/Pula” hook guarantees its place on dance floors worldwide.

Other highlights include:

With a sound that celebrates individuality and fearless living, Gabby B has made waves in the global music scene. Her singles have charted in eight countries (US, UK, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Japan, Italy, China, South Africa), while her viral music videos have amassed millions of views across YouTube and social media (5M+ followers). Fluent in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish, she showcases impressive cultural versatility.

Gabby has shared the stage with major artists like Iza, Flo Rida, Ja Rule, and Justina Valentine, headlined events including Stonewall Pride Festival, and performed at Y100.7’s Jingle Ball Tour in Miami. She has also delivered the National Anthem for the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls multiple times.

Her Latin pop crossover single “Leche” gained recognition on NBC Miami’s South Florida Live and WSVN FOX’s Deco Drive, peaking at #22 on the iTunes Italy Latino Chart and #6 on the Japan Latino Chart. Supported by Pitbull’s Globalization on SiriusXM, DJ Laz, and multiple radio stations, Gabby’s music continues to reach new audiences. Her hit “Si No Sabías” climbed to #13 on the Latin Urban Radio Charts, #78 on the Tropical Latin Radio Charts, and #120 on the Spanish Contemporary Radio Charts.

In July 2024, Gabby made a splash at Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico, appearing on the red carpet and wrapping up a promo tour featuring “Brinca” with Brray. The track has since been featured on Y100.7, SiriusXM, Mix 107.7, Fresh 99.9, La Nueva 94, and multiple editorial playlists.

With XOXO, Gabby B continues to solidify her place as a powerhouse in Latin pop, delivering music that resonates worldwide and celebrates the freedom to love, live, and express without limits.

