Full Country Jam 2019 Lineup Announced

The complete four-day lineup for Country Jam 2019 is a diverse roster of country legends, superstars and some of the most promising rising acts in country music today.

Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Janson, Eli Young Band, Michael Ray, Lanco, Walker Hayes and more have been added to the star-studded lineup, joining previously announced headliners Little Big Town, Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt for the June 13-16 camping and country music festival in Grand Junction, Colo.

Rodney Atkins, Tyler Rich, Ross Ellis and Adam Doleac are also slated to perform at Country Jam, which has grown into one of the biggest and most important festivals in the country. Smithfield, Jackson Michelson and Willie Jones are also on the bill for the annual festival.

Tickets are currently on sale for Country Jam 2019, with 4-day general admission passes starting at $140. Camping options start at $185, and there are VIP packages available beginning at $740 that feature amenities including VIP reserved seating and access to a VIP Hospitality Area, as well VIP parking, an event concierge, private flushable bathrooms and access to an air-conditioned tent featuring complimentary soda, water, beer, and food, with hard liquor complimentary after 6PM.

Country Jam 2018 drew more than 90,000 fans to see Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Eldredge and more at Country Jam Ranch. Follow Country Jam on Twitter and Facebook to keep up to date on the latest about Country Jam 2019.