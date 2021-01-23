Lee-Sims-Im-Gonna-Let-You-Down-cover.jpg

From the CD ‘A Few More Miles To Go’ comes Lee’s latest release “I’m Gonna Let You Down”

Lee’s latest single “I’m Gonna Let You Down” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles to Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Cdbaby.com, Amazon.com, Itunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Lee Sims
Song Title: I’m Gonna Let You Down
Publishing: Alamo Music Corp
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go
Record Label: Adelphos
Record Label:
Adelphos
Lee Sims
303-915-6368
Lee@leesims.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
303-915-6368
Youngwins@aol.com
Publicity/PR:
Lee Sims Entertainment
Lee Sims
303-915-6368
Lee@leesims.com
Manager:
Lee Sims Entertainment
Lee Sims
303-915-6368
Lee@leesims.com
Booking Agent:
Lee Sims
303-915-6368
Lee@leesims.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021
New Music Weekly, LLC
Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC