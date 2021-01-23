From the CD ‘A Few More Miles To Go’ comes Lee’s latest release “I’m Gonna Let You Down”

Lee’s latest single “I’m Gonna Let You Down” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles to Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Cdbaby.com, Amazon.com, Itunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Lee Sims

Song Title: I’m Gonna Let You Down

Publishing: Alamo Music Corp

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go

Record Label: Adelphos