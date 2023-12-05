From New York to Nashville, Reviver Records Recording Artist Brooke Moriber Making Her Mark in Country Music

Born and bred NYC native and current Nashville resident Brooke Moriber is returning to her roots this winter for two special shows. First, the burgeoning young Country star will be playing on Thursday December 7th for the “Nash Meets Patch Honky-Tonk Showcase” presented by Planet Of Sound Promotions at 89 North in Patchogue, NY on Long Island.

Then after the new year, see Brooke perform as part of the new bi-monthly “Nashville in New York” Songwriters in the Round series, which will also feature Jeff Cohen, Kara DioGuardi and members of the 615 Collective including Sarah Darling, at the legendary The Bitter End on Bleeker Street in NYC on Saturday January 13th at 6:30pm.

Brooke Moriber is a singer/songwriter and native New Yorker who has paved an unconventional path for herself in Country music. After getting her start at a young age professionally performing on Broadway, Brooke turned to songwriting as a teenager to cope with losing her eyesight to a rare eye disease. When the disease went into remission after a difficult four years, Brooke began traveling to Nashville to tell her own stories. Praised for her “clarion voice” (Associated Press), she went on to release her first single “Cry Like A Girl” independently in 2019, and later signed with Nashville’s Reviver Records.

Moriber’s music has been in rotation on many Music Choice channels and has been featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Country and Country Christmas playlists (“Little Bit of You”, “Down to Nothing”, “All I Want for Christmas is You”), CMT online, Music Choice Network and the Music Row Country Breakout radio chart. Brooke most recently released a self-titled album featuring “Holy Ground”, a soulful duet with The Voice’s Ian Flanigan.

The New York City girl performed her hometown anthem “This Town Made Us” on Today in Nashville and shared the stage with other young breakthrough artists including Dylan Scott and Caroline Jones. When she is not on the road, Moriber has been hard at work in Nashville with some of the industry’s top writers and producers, including Todd Lombardo and Craig Alvin (Kacey Musgraves), Karen Kosowski (Mickey Guyton) and David Pittenger (GAYLE, Parmalee). Hailed as a “stellar songwriter and a powerhouse vocalist” (Country Swag) and “a force to be reckoned with in Country music” (Celeb Secrets Country), Brooke is poised to take her place among the biggest voices in Country music.

