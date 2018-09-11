From Ed Sheeran, Sean Paul and Chronixx, to Forthcoming Album feat Snoop Dogg and Missy Elliott, All Roads Lead to Jamaica
“Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica” embodies the spirit of what Jamaica has musically offered the word’s mainstream inspiration. The album, a fusion of Jamaica’s organic roots features such stars of the genre as multi-GRAMMY winners Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Mojo Morgan (Morgan Heritage) and Sean Paul, to Ed Sheeran and Wycleff.
The 15-track album hosted by The DJ Grid was the brainchild of Sean “Kontractor”Edwards whose aim was to bring an all-star cast uniting reggae/dancehall and pop music under the tag ‘tropical house’ that has been used in recent years to identify pop hits influenced by Jamaican reggae/dancehall stars (Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” among others)
“On one of my yearly UK trip I had the chance to meet, develop a friendship and subsequently get into music business with Jethro Sheeran, first cousin of Ed Sheeran. Ed having been influenced with the sounds of my island just seemed serendipitous for what I was trying to do” explained executive Producer Sean “Contractor” Edwards.
“I’ve always been influenced by Caribbean music. The first set I ever did was a medley of reggae and hip-hop, Jethro wrote the raps and a reggae band from Bristol (England) called Laid Blak had a song called ‘My Eyes Are Red,’ which I incorporated in the medley.” – Ed Sheeran
The hit filled compilation includes such hits as Sean Paul “Regular Thing,”, VH1 Love and Hip Hop star Safaree (Samuels) featuring Sean Kingston “Paradise”; Swiss reggae artist Cookie The Herbalist and the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry “Eaze”, Rollie Fresh and Chronixx “Good Life,”, Reggae star Sizzla and Tony D “Rise Up,” Mojo Morgan featuring Damian and Stephen Marley and Wyclef Jean.
“Jamaican music has always been an influence to the world and it is more so visible now-a-days at anytime on television, commercials and the airwaves. There is no denying or stopping it’s prominence I guess the saying “If you can’t beat them, join them” holds some truth. We are actively working on two more albums. One is Hip Hop cruises to Jamaica which is a straight hip hop album which will feature Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Flo-Rida and many more. The other album we are coming out with is called tropical house cruises to Jamaica deluxe edition and this is another reggae album” – Sean “Contractor” Edwards
“Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica” was digitally released by Jamaica based Contractor Music Group and distributed by Atlanta-based Amada Records under the EAE Management Group.