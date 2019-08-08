Fritz Moser Joins WYGB (Korn Country)/Franklin, IN As PD

Former EMMIS Country WLHK (HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS PD FRITZ MOSER joins REISING RADIO PARTNERS WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3) FRANKLIN, IN as PD/afternoon host effective today (8/5). The station, located just SOUTH of INDIANAPOLIS, serves SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA. Listen online here.

He tells ALL ACCESS, “Nothing like hitting [the] ground running. I look forward to developing the team and getting back in the industry I love.”

MOSER left WLHK last SEPTEMBER after nine years. He joined HANK in 2009, rose to MD in 2011 and then PD in 2014. He previously worked at crosstown CUMULUS Country WFMS.