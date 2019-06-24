Friendly Fires Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share New Song
English indie rock trio Friendly Fires have announced their first new album in eight years. Inflorescent is due out August 16 via Polydor. It includes the previously released tracks “Love Like Waves” and “Heaven Let Me In,” which was co-produced by Disclosure. The record also features production from Mark Ralph and James Ford. Along with the announcement, the band has released a new song called “Silhouettes.” Listen below, and scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.
Friendly Fires released their last album, Pala, in 2011. This summer, they are playing a handful of international festival dates, as well as a couple stops in Australia and North America. See their itinerary on the band’s website and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Inflorescent:
01 Can’t Wait Forever
02 Heaven Let Me In
03 Silhouettes
04 Offline
05 Sleeptalking
06 Kiss and Rewind
07 Love Like Waves
08 Lack of Love
09 Cry Wolf
10 Almost Midnight
11 Run The Wild Flowers