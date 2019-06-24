Friendly Fires Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share New Song

English indie rock trio Friendly Fires have announced their first new album in eight years. Inflorescent is due out August 16 via Polydor. It includes the previously released tracks “Love Like Waves” and “Heaven Let Me In,” which was co-produced by Disclosure. The record also features production from Mark Ralph and James Ford. Along with the announcement, the band has released a new song called “Silhouettes.” Listen below, and scroll down for the cover art and tracklist.

[embedded content]

Friendly Fires released their last album, Pala, in 2011. This summer, they are playing a handful of international festival dates, as well as a couple stops in Australia and North America. See their itinerary on the band’s website and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Inflorescent:

01 Can’t Wait Forever

02 Heaven Let Me In

03 Silhouettes

04 Offline

05 Sleeptalking

06 Kiss and Rewind

07 Love Like Waves

08 Lack of Love

09 Cry Wolf

10 Almost Midnight

11 Run The Wild Flowers