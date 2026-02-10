Freycus Releases “Justice Miscarried” Ft. Peekay Ahead of Forthcoming Album Oleander

Progressive metal project Freycus has released its heavy, spiraling anthem, “Justice Miscarried,” featuring vocalist Pranati “Peekay” Khanna. The song is deeply transformative, brimming with crashing cymbals, thunderous guitar riffs, and unflinching lyrical urgency. This is the latest release from their upcoming album Oleander, set to drop later this year. “Justice Miscarried” Ft. Peekay is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide, and the music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

Opening with tense, metallic strings, “Justic Miscarried” quickly erupts into a relentless sonic onslaught as Peekay delivers a commanding vocal performance, shifting fluidly between ferocious guttural screams and stark melodic passages, reminiscent of Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox. Her presence adds a visceral new dimension to the band’s sound, with cutting lines like “I see weak men rise to the occasion” punctuating the song’s intensity. Written and recorded by Freycus, “Justice Miscarried” confronts the quiet normalization of injustice in both global and personal contexts. The track grapples with systems that perpetuate harm, from wars fueled by corporatized agendas and misinformation to everyday acts of displacement, exploitation, and erasure. Heavy snare snaps and crashing cymbals from Donovan Wetterstein on drums drive the track forward, washing the recording in a relentless flow that complements the growling guitars from Zareh Minassian and weighty bass lines from Urian Medina. In a world where children die in wars fueled by neoliberal ideologies, misinformation campaigns, and corporatized agendas, individual stories reveal harrowing truths. The landlord evicting a tenant or the immigrant suddenly facing exile from their home country are just two of many common and tragic realities where justice is continually denied. Discussing the track, members of Freycus explained, “It often feels like we’re living inside a nightmare, softened only by distraction, nights out, drinks, anything to make the weight feel lighter. We exist in survival mode. But rather than sit quietly and accept it, we choose to scream, to resist, to fight back… This is where ‘Justice Miscarried’ was born.” The track was mixed and mastered by Keshav Dhar.

Freycus, a Los Angeles–based progressive metal band, bridges raw aggression, atmospheric depth, and modern metal experimentation in a layered and pummeling sound. The project began as a punk-driven outfit, founded by Chuck Almero, before organically evolving into the progressive metal force it is today. As Freycus continued to evolve, Almero transitioned from guitar to focus on managing the project, opening the door for Shepard Saied to join the lineup. Their debut album Sown marked a pivotal moment in the band’s evolution, featuring multiple vocalists and establishing Freycus as a project unafraid to experiment with juxtaposed sonic textures or ominous tonal ecosystems. The band has since settled into its most cohesive formation to date, with Zareh Minassian on guitar, Urian Medina on bass, and Donovan Wetterstein on drums, the same lineup behind Oleander. Drawing inspiration from acts such as Animals As Leaders, Vildhjarta, Architects, Opeth, Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Gojira, and more, the group blends technical precision with cinematic heaviness and a distinctly modern metal sensibility. In 2024, Freycus entered a new creative chapter through its ongoing collaboration with Peekay, one of metalcore’s strongest voices in the scene. After discovering the band through a listing while relocating to the city, Peekay connected deeply with Freycus’s sound and began working with them as a featured vocal artist for their upcoming record, Oleander. Her crushing, raw-throated anchors and tectonic refrains infused a visceral new dimension to the band’s music, leaving live audiences enthralled and begging for an encore.

By introducing featured vocalist Peekay, Freycus has added deeply resonant melodic refrains and growling, incendiary screams that perfectly complement the original members’ individual progressive experimentation. With more to come, Freycus has pulverized itself into the Los Angeles scene, adopting a fresh yet menacing progressive metal identity. “Justice Miscarried” is now available on all digital platforms, with the music video available on YouTube. Be sure to check out Freycus and Peekay on Instagram at @freycus and @peekayindia.