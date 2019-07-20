Freya Ridings named as YouTube Music’s second Artist On The Rise in the UK

YouTube Music has named British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings as the second Artist On The Rise in the UK.

Ridings follows R&B star Mabel, who was named as the first Artist on the Rise in the UK in May.

The backing from YouTube Music coincides with the release of Ridings’ self-titled debut album, which is also out today (July 19) via Good Soldier Records.

Ridings became the surprise success story of 2018 with her breakthrough platinum-selling hit Lost Without You, which hit the Top 10 on seven separate occasions during a six-month run in the Top 40 and is now approaching 200 million streams.

The artist has also amassed more than 50 million views on YouTube globally in the last year.

Her new single Castles is currently playlisted at Radio 1, Radio 2, Virgin Radio and Heart.

YouTube Music’s Artist On The Rise “gives fans around the world exclusive access to the journey each artist has taken so far”.

Further support comes in the form of billboards in London, Los Angeles and New York, and support on YouTube Music’s global social channels.

Azi Eftekhari, Head of Label Relations EMEA, YouTube, said: “Freya Ridings is truly a rising star on YouTube and beyond.

“We’re so pleased that she’s the second artist to join YouTube Music’s Artist on the Rise programme here in the UK.

“Freya’s fanbase on YouTube is growing at a rapid pace, more than doubling subscribers this year alone.

“She’s an incredible singer songwriter – a truly unique British talent. We can’t wait to see what comes next from Freya.”

“Being YouTube Music’s Artist On The Rise means so much more to me than you can imagine.” Freya Ridings

