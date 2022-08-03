Fresh Off Topping The Irish Album Charts, Gothic-Grunge Rockers Aren’t Giving Up, And Send a Message of Hope With New Single ‘Rise Up’

Irish rockers Pale Blue Moon deliver yet another dose of their signature blend of Grunge and Gothic with new single ‘Rise Up’, out on Friday 24th of June 2022. The track is part of their spellbinding debut album ‘The Pleasure Of Finding Things Out topping the Irish Album Charts and boasting the ethereal lead single ‘Supernatural’ which entered the iTunes Charts at #2 and has since amassed more than 870k views on YouTube, and its follow-up ‘It’s Not Real’ which topped the chart and premiered on Kerrang! Radio before storming the mainstream Irish radio stations. For the record, Pale Blue Moon worked extensively with established American producer Brian Sperber, known for his work with Moby, Staind and Madonna.

‘Rise Up’ sees lead singer Shane reflect on a time where he was hospitalised for over a year after suffering from two strokes at the age of just 42, with their debut album on the brink of completion. It is through consistent positivity and persistence that he overcame his illnesses; completing the mix from the hospital, and promoting the importance of never giving up or losing hope. ‘Rise Up’ is set to premiere with an accompanying music video centred around inclusivity, and the importance of equality. Embracing their iconic flair for the weird and wonderful, Pale Blue Moon create a theatrical, gothic atmosphere, sending their blissful waves of positivity through the darkest of times: “It gets dark and cold, but the sun does come up and it does get bright and warm again. Don’t give up, your time will come. Believe. “

Pale Blue Moon consist of frontman and singer Shane Kelly, guitarist Jack Murphy, bassist Mark Kirwan and drummer Daniel Tello Alvarez. All band members have a long history of performing with other bands before joining forces in their new project and touring extensively across Ireland, the UK, Scandinavia and USA with the likes of Shane MacGowan and the Popes.

Aside from quoting Nirvana as one of their biggest influences, they take inspiration from the likes of U2, Ghost, and The Pogues. After the show at Dublin’s Fibber Magees, Pale Blue Moon plan to keep pushing boundaries with more music and gigs that are planned for 2022, and have already begun working on their follow up album, slated for release in 2023. Make sure to follow their socials to stay up to date.