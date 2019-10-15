French Montana’s New Single “Twisted” Featuring Juicy J, Logic & A$AP Rocky: Out Now

Preserving his unprecedented momentum, French Montana just dropped a new single entitled “Twisted” [feat. Juicy J, Logic, & A$AP Rocky].

Get it HERE via Epic Records.

Like a true matchmade in heaven, it turned up during last night’s episode of Ballers on HBO. The song played over a memorable key scene in the latest installment of the smash hit series starring Dwayne Johnson.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist, rapper, producer, influencer, and philanthropist maintains a recent hot streak of smashes with “Twisted.” Over a sizzling groove, he trades bars with an all-star cast of collaborators. Juicy J drops racks of O.G. swagger as A$AP Rocky gets fresh with a fiery verse. Meanwhile, Logic tears through his guest spot with wicked wordplay. Even with their collective histories and pedigree, they still manage to up the ante with this new strip club anthem…

“Twisted” arrives on the heels of last month’s “Writing On The Wall” [feat. Post Malone & Cardi B]. Within under three weeks, it already tallied 17.3 million Spotify streams and 22 million views on the music video. In addition to features from Rolling Stone, Complex, Genius, and more, Diddy lent his seal of approval with an enthusiastic Instagram post.

In other big news, the music video for French’s septuple-platinum smash “Unforgettable” [feat. Swae Lee] just crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. This places him rarified air among a handful of artists to generate over a billion views on just one clip.

Everything bulldozes the way for French to unveil his third full-length and one of the most anticipated rap records of the year, Montana—coming in November.

Montana season is upon us!

Some artists blur genres, but French Montana blurs borders. His inimitable fusion of classic East Coast rhymes, wavy pop swagger, and international ambition elevated him to the forefront of the game on a global scale. 2017 saw him ascend to superstar status with the blockbuster smash “UNFORGETTABLE” [feat. Swae Lee], which cemented him in the “Billion Club” for streaming and earned a septuple-platinum certification from the RIAA. Meanwhile, his sophomore effort, JUNGLE RULES, went gold and dominated the charts. At the same time, he has left an indelible mark on communities around the globe. In addition to becoming the very first rap ambassador of Global Citizen, he staunchly supported humanitarian efforts, spanning DACA, the viral Mama Hope #UNFORGETTABLE Dance Challenge, which raised over $500,000-plus, and his Pan-African health and education movement into Morocco with Care Morocco. 2018 also saw him become a U.S. Citizen after emigrating to the South Bronx from Morocco at just 13-years-old.

FOR UP TO DATE INFO REGARDING FRENCH MONTANA, PLEASE VISIT:

http://www.frenchmontanamusic.com

http://twitter.com/frenchmontana

http://www.facebook.com/FrenchMontanaOfficial/

http://www.instagram.com/frenchmontana/

http://www.youtube.com/user/FrenchMontanaVEVO