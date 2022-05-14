Freedom Heartsong Releases New Single “Warrior of the Light”

Blues rock artist and songwriter Freedom Heartsong has just dropped his latest single, “Warrior of the Light.” This is the first song to be released from his upcoming album The Humane Experience, and brings the emotions of blues to the upbeat tempo of rock and roll. “Warrior of the Light” can now be streamed on all digital platforms, and the full album will be released on June 17th via Dark Star Records.

Freedom Heartsong finds optimism in the music he creates and hopes to bring that light to listeners with his latest track. Strong guitar riffs pair perfectly with energetic vocal deliveries to propel the song forward with each verse. “Warrior of the Light” is a song advocating for peace and unity in the face of life’s obstacles. “Instead of using violence and hatred, it is offering an alternative approach of coming together to use the power of music and love to uplift, inspire, and propel humanity forward into a brighter day,” Freedom Heartsong elaborates on the meaning behind the track. The upcoming album will share many of these themes, as Freedom Heartsong hopes to inspire audiences with personal stories of his own. “I went through the most painful and beautiful times while creating this album,” he explains, “But I made it through, and I am stronger, wiser, and happier than I have ever been in my life.” Freedom Heartsong’s music is infused with socially aware messages of positivity, and he has a hope that his newest album will “Help make the human experience a little bit more humane.”

Freedom Heartsong is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and multimedia artist. In late 2019, he signed a global distribution deal with Dark Star Records, Sony Music, and The Orchard, who released his first album, Get A Heart On, in May 2020. Blues-rock is the foundation of all of his music and the heart and soul of his sound. From the rainforests of Costa Rica to the cultural art and music centers of Africa, to the legendary clubs of Los Angeles and New York City, a rich diversity of cultures have influenced him along the way. With an international presence in the music and art communities, his fans and artwork can be found in many countries around the world.

Freedom Heartsong’s lively rock single, “Warrior of the Light,” is now available on streaming platforms worldwide. His upcoming album, The Humane Experience, was mixed by Benjamin Cunill of Left Coast Recording and mastered by four-time Grammy award winning engineer Gavin Lurssen. The full-length record will be released on June 17th, 2022 via Dark Star Records / The Orchard. To keep up with Freedom Heartsong, follow his musical career on Instagram @FreedomHeartsong or visit FreedomHeartsong.com.