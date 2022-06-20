Freedom Heartsong Inspires With New Album The Humane Experience

Blues-rock artist Freedom Heartsong has released his newest album, The Humane Experience. The 11-track album combines the soulful lyrics of blues and the upbeat energy of rock to inspire listeners to find strength amidst intense suffering, to not only survive, but thrive and create the life they have always dreamed of living. The Humane Experience is available to stream and download on digital platforms worldwide.

The Humane Experience intertwines themes of emotional vulnerability and optimistic persistence. Freedom Heartsong wrote the album as a response to immense tragedy. He had lost all of his livelihood and income simultaneously due to the pandemic. He spent a year fighting for his daughter and his rights as a father. His best friend and bandmate was diagnosed with terminal cancer and passed away three months later. A massive storage unit full of his tools and instruments needed to create his music and art was stolen. Through all of this, he kept writing the album as a way to stay alive, tell his story, make it through one more day at a time, and to ultimately create the life of his dreams. And he did, as he confidently states today, “I went through the most painful and beautiful times while creating this album, but I made it through and I am stronger, wiser, and happier than I have ever been in my life. The songs on this album are for anyone who has ever gone through or is going through intense suffering.” The tone of the album is set by previously released singles: “Evil Grieves,” an inspiring song about letting go of the bad to savor the good, and “Warrior of the Light,” an upbeat account of harnessing positivity and unity to overcome life’s obstacles. Blending strong guitar riffs and upbeat drums with vulnerable and soulful lyrics, The Humane Experience “is a journey from darkness to light, a message of inspiration, courage, perseverance, and optimism to help make the human experience a little bit more humane,” he confesses.

Since childhood, Freedom Heartsong has found inspiration in music. A self-taught musician, his talents include both acoustic and electric guitars, vocals, piano, banjo, mandolin, and harmonica. Inspired by the multi-faceted flair and heartfelt messaging of musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Bob Marley, he channels authentic strength into the narrative of each of his songs. Beginning his musical career with a cross-country road trip from Virginia to his new home California and performing around the world in places including Costa Rica, Ghana, Canada, Mexico, and Panama, Freedom Heartsong’s journey as a musician has been laden with adventure shaped by personal growth. “My life experience has molded me so powerfully into the musician I am today,” he reflects. “I have made it through, and I am ready to share this message of hope, truth, love, determination, and triumph with the world.”

Freedom Heartsong’s music is honest about both the good and the bad, infused with uplifting sentiments gleaned from both joyous and difficult times. His new album, The Humane Experience, is an authentic reflection of his journey through loss and rebuilding, and offers inspiration to anyone struggling to overcome life’s challenges. The Humane Experience can now be streamed on digital music platforms worldwide. The album was mixed by Benjamin Cunill of Left Coast Recording and mastered by four-time Grammy award-winning engineer Gavin Lurssen.

Freedom Heartsong will be performing at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton, CA on June 30th, PierFront Wine & Brew in Avila Beach, CA on July 23rd, and The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, CA on August 27th. To stay up to date on Freedom Heartsong’s musical journey, visit FreedomHeartsong.com and follow him on Instagram at @FreedomHeartsong.