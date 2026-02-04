Frankie Silver Switches to “Airplane Mode” to Rediscover His True Self

Vibrant pop singer Frankie Silver has released his newest single, “Airplane Mode,” a dynamic track that disconnects from the havoc of a cheating ex to reawaken oneself. Vibrating with powerhouse pop vocals and an infectious chorus, Silver’s newest single dares you to unplug and rewind. Stream “Airplane Mode” on all digital platforms worldwide, and stay tuned for the official music video, complete with a high-energy dance performance, coming soon.

Five years in the making, starting on the East Coast in New York and finding its final form on the West Coast in Los Angeles, “Airplane Mode” is Frankie Silver’s personal dance with a toxic relationship and that moment of finally deciding to disengage and hit reset. In a way, that journey mirrors the song’s theme perfectly—it’s about the necessary trip inward to find yourself. The lyric, “Trying to be someone that wasn’t me… I just didn’t love me,” is the raw and heartbreaking admission that starts the healing process back to self-love. “Sometimes, the first step to finding your silver lining is being honest about the storm,” shares Silver. Driven by a punchy beat and an uplifting melody, “Airplane Mode” pulls people into a quiet corner, detaches them from external pressures, and focuses on personal growth. The repeated line, “Turn on airplane mode, I just wanna be alone,” is a bold declaration of wanting to escape the madness and find peace in the world. “This song is my anthem for digital and emotional escapism. It’s about that overwhelming need to hit ‘pause’ on the noise. Whether it’s a draining relationship, social pressures, or the constant buzz of expectation.” He adds, “Healing isn’t always about pushing forward; sometimes, it’s about pushing pause. It’s in that quiet space we create for ourselves that we gather the strength to face the chaos and turn it into something powerful.” “Airplane Mode” was produced by Matthew Joshua Hall, known for his work with Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Wayne. The mix was crafted by Grammy Award-winning mixer Ken Lewis (Eminem, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, fun.).

Frankie Silver is a dynamic Indigenous artist whose lifelong dedication to performance informs his vibrant, genre-blending pop music. A natural storyteller and master of melody, Silver’s journey began at age six with the Philadelphia Boys Choir, leading to a multifaceted career on stage and screen, to his skilled work as an aerial and acrobatic dancer. In 2013, a life-changing injury threatened to end his piano and dance pursuits, but through years of recovery, Silver turned to songwriting, and his music career reemerged. Since then, Silver has created high-energy, positive, and relatable tracks that evoke a blend of George Michael meets The Weeknd.

Frankie Silver’s mission has always been to heal and amplify positive vibes. “Airplane Mode” expands on that by acknowledging that positivity isn’t about ignoring your problems; it’s about knowing when to step away, process, and gather your strength. Turning on “Airplane Mode” is an act of self-preservation, and that’s ultimately a powerful choice. The track is now available to stream and download. Follow Frankie Silver on Instagram and TikTok @frankiesilvermusic, and visit his website FrankieSilverMusic.com to stay updated on all his upcoming projects.