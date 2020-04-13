Frank Sinatra’s Nice N’ Easy Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Capitol/UMe and Frank Sinatra Enterprises celebrate the 60th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s Nice ‘n’ Easy, another iconic album in a series of collaborations between Sinatra and arranger/conductor Nelson Riddle with a special anniversary edition.

Originally released on Capitol Records in July 1960, the Nice ‘n’ Easy album topped the charts at #1 for nine weeks. The album was nominated for multiple Grammys, including Album of the Year, Best Male Vocal Performance, and Best Arrangement (Nelson Riddle). Since its original release, Sinatra’s body of work still resonates with fans and critics today.

“By curating his albums with songs that told a story he wanted to tell, and by singing each word as if he wrote it, Sinatra introduced a level of personal expression to the recording process that reached literary heights.” – The New Yorker “Frank would ad-lib something each time he got to the tag line. Remember, the song was new to him at the time; the last take was terrific. Frank got that tune into the American songbook for us. Years later we wrote a second chorus that other singers recorded but, to us, Frank’s version is definitive.” – Alan & Marilyn Bergman

Recorded during the Nelson Riddle session at the Capitol Studios, Room A, “The Nearness of You” was initially intended to be the title track of the planned album. Once “Nice ‘n’ Easy” was delivered, the album title changed, and the track did not appear on the original LP.

Now, the original master of “The Nearness of You” (2020 mix) will be made available for the first time on the CD and digital versions of the album for which it was intended. The CD and digital formats add the new stereo mix “The Nearness of You” (2020 mix) and sought-after bonus tracks: previously unreleased session takes of “I’ve Got A Crush on You and “Nice ‘N’ Easy.”

The vinyl LP is a faithful production of the original Capitol Records ‘Full Dimensional Stereo’ sleeve and features the original 12 songs.

The CD packaging features liner notes with quotes from Frank Sinatra, who offers, “Nelson is the greatest arranger in the world…I have the greatest respect for him,” as well as quotes from Nelson Riddle, Sinatra’s longtime pianist Bill Miller, and others.

Available May 15 digitally and June 5 on CD and LP, pre-order, here.

Frank Sinatra: Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) [CD; Digital]

1.Nice ‘N’ Easy

2. That Old Feeling

3. How Deep Is The Ocean

4. I’ve Got A Crush On You

5. You Go To My Head

6. Fools Rush In

7. Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You)

8. She’s Funny That Way

9. Try A Little Tenderness

10. Embraceable You

11. Mam’selle

12. Dream

Bonus Tracks, CD and Digital:

The Nearness Of You I’ve Got A Crush On You – Session takes – previously unreleased Nice ‘N’ Easy – Session takes – previously unreleased

Frank Sinatra: Nice ‘n’ Easy (60th Anniversary Edition) [LP; limited edition color LP]

1.Nice ‘N’ Easy

That Old Feeling How Deep Is The Ocean I’ve Got A Crush On You You Go To My Head Fools Rush In Nevertheless (I’m In Love With You) She’s Funny That Way Try A Little Tenderness Embraceable You Mam’selle Dream

About Frank Sinatra

Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today’s music superstars. The Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.

Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Today, he remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts. For more information about Frank Sinatra, visit sinatra.com.

