Frank Norwood “The Spirit” released to Christian radio: Radio/Media Download

Frank Norwood is a Singer-Songwriter with a Podcast. It’s a one-man variety show cobbled together with all the care of a welded up Moose replica you’d find Downeast. From a distance it’ll look like a moose, but up close you’ll see the antlers are from the kid’s old bicycle and the body is from Aunt Esther’s Dodge Dart. So it goes with Frank’s music and podcast…if you have a few minutes to waste he’ll be more than happy to provide you with fresh, quirky, clean and ever sarcastic Downeast humor. And maybe lean just within earshot to hear an enthusiastic and heartfelt tune.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Frank Norwood

Song Title: The Spirit

Publishing: Frank Norwood

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: The Spirit

Record Label: Just A Stone