Fox and Bones Unveil Heartwarming Single “Roots”

Oregon-based duo, Fox and Bones, warm hearts and bring meaning to the word home in latest single “Roots.” Harmonically exploring the idea that you can lay your own roots anywhere, the melody and whimsical tones are carried through carefully crafted lyrics that embody the Tennessee sun. “Roots” is the third and final single ahead of their full length LP, Better Land. The track is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide

The pair was struck with the inspiration for “Roots” while soaking up the sun in eastern Tennessee, while trickles of blues playing in the distance could be heard over the whispers of trees. Though it was their first time there, in that moment they felt untouchable; they noticed how comfortable and familiar Tennessee felt to them. Living on the road throughout their 2017 European tour, the twosome found misplaced anxieties tied to not having a place to call home. Scott “Bones” Gilmore said, “Moments like that day in Tennessee were a reminder to me that we can find home anywhere.”

Sarah Vitort (vocals) and Scott Gilmore (vocals and guitar) are the masterminds behind the colorful personas “Fox and Bones.” The pair wanted their characters to have some element of fiction, to allow their songwriting to be more imaginative and kind-hearted. There’s Fox, a down-and-out it girl, and Bones, a rootless orphan bad boy with a heart of gold. The two fall for each other, decide to hit the road, and never look back; just as Vitort and Gilmore’s did upon meeting. The characters, as well as their real-life counterparts, use music as the soundtrack to their whimsical adventures that defy traditional relationship roles and life goals.

“Roots” is the latest single from the folk-duo Fox and Bones. The song is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep an eye out for new music and tour information at their official website FoxAndBones.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.