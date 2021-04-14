Fox and Bones Releases High-Spirited New Single “Call Your Mother”

Folk-pop duo Fox and Bones have released their lively new track “Call Your Mother,” thanking their moms and celebrating moms worldwide. With their modern folk-rock sound fused with pop, the duo brings a breath of fresh air with this soulful single. “Call Your Mother” is now available to listen and watch on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore deliver gritty and powerful vocals on their boisterous new track celebrating moms. “Ever since we both started writing music, our moms were our biggest fans, and for years, they would periodically ask us when we were going to write them a song. One night, we set up all our gear in the living room for an all-night jam, and this opening riff came to us. The song started to write itself, and we quickly realized it was the very song our moms had been asking us to write,” the duo explains. The single is a soulful anthem riding on a catchy beat, with cheerful and radiant guitar riffs. “‘Call Your Mother’ is a thank you to our moms, but it’s also universally grateful to all the moms out there who put their time and love into raising all of us; we’d be nothing without them!” The track really came to its own in the studio with producer Matt Greco at the helm, fusing the upbeat energies of Jeramy Burchett (drums), Matt Salinas (guitar), and Joe Intile (bass) into an amalgamation of feel-good, pop-rock splendor.

The Portland-based folk-pop duo, comprised of Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore, is the product of life on the road. The duo has been applauded by the press at American Songwriter, No Depression, PARADE Magazine, Pop Matters, and The Boot. Their music is full of captivating vocal harmonies that pull at the heartstrings and with a rich lyrical landscape. They’ve spent their five-year career on the road, relentlessly touring the greater United States, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Their sophomore collection, Better Land, showed an influx of modern folk-pop trappings as the influences of producer Dominik Schmidt and engineer Matt Greco began to merge with the tour-worn stylings that were born from life on the road. Their upcoming record, American Alchemy, is a collection of songs fully formed with elements of folk, pop, Americana, and soul-fused lyricism blended with modern vintage goodness.

“Call Your Mother” blends Fox and Bones’ contemporary folk sound with booming vocals and heartfelt lyrics dedicated to their biggest supporters. Download and stream “Call Your Mother” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with Fox and Bones’ journey, you can follow them on Instagram @foxandbones or visit foxandbones.com.