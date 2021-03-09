Fox and Bones Releases Boisterous New Single “A Changing of the Guard”

Folk-pop duo, Fox and Bones, dropped their new single “A Changing of the Guard,” a hopeful song emerging from a tumultuous time. “A Changing of the Guard” is an anthem for the irrationally hopeful and a message that it’s never too late to make a positive change for yourself and your community,” says the duo. “A Changing of the Guard” is available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

“A Changing of the Guard” leads in with an explosive entrance that paves the way for this lively tune. The cheerful guitar carries the song in an energetic way that radiates positive vibes. Powerful horns and a steady drumbeat make this song unforgettable. As hard times come and go, the strength to find peace creates a rose-colored future. “This song is about letting go of the things in our life that cause us harm and finding unity in the desire to create a better future for the global community,” the duo explains. Healing is a part of everyone’s journey, and Fox and Bones show listeners that there can be a triumphant feeling at the end. “A Changing of the Guard” was produced and mixed by Matt Greco at The Rye Room and Adam Gonsalves at Telegraph Mastering.

Lauded by publications including No Depression, PARADE Magazine, Pop Matters, and The Boot, the Portland, Oregon-based folk-pop duo, comprised of Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore, are the product of life on the road. Their music is ripe with vocal harmonies that pull at the heartstrings and a rich, oftentimes metaphysical lyrical landscape. They’ve spent the majority of their five-year career in transit, relentlessly touring the greater United States, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Their sophomore collection, Better Land, showed an influx of modern folk-pop trappings as the influences of producer Dominik Schmidt and engineer Matt Greco began to merge with the tour-worn stylings that were born from life on the road. Their upcoming record American Alchemy is a collection of songs fully formed with elements of folk, pop, Americana, and soul fused lyricism joined together into an amalgamation of modern vintage goodness.

Fox and Bones encourages listeners to take a leap and make a positive change in their life. There’s always an opportunity for a luminous future after letting go of the past. You can download or stream “A Changing of the Guard” now on digital music platforms worldwide. To keep up with their musical journey, follow them on Instagram @foxandbones.