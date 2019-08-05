Fox and Bones Release New Single “Running Free”

Oregon-based duo, Fox and Bones, release “Running Free” the heartfelt and optimistic single about the ebb and flow of life. The single is a blissful blend of folk, rock, and pop that leaves the listener suspended in a wonderfully stylistic web. “Running Free” is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

“Running Free” pays respect to the desire to live life free. Scott Gilmore (vocals and guitar) and Sarah Vitort (vocals) create magic together. This is one of the first songs where they dove in together “with a blank canvas and worked in tandem to complete the song, bouncing ideas off of each other until the structure of the song was complete,” they explained. Lyrically, the song explores complex themes of uncertainty, metamorphosis, and faith. Fox and Bones assure the listener that belief in themselves and the future will get them through the hard parts. The song was recorded and mixed by Matt Greco at The Rye Room and produced by Dominik Schmidt. “Running Free” is a reflection of Vitort and Gilmore’s commitment to the nomadic lifestyle. They’ve been on the road for the better part of their four year career. “Being away from home and family for so long is often times challenging, but we’ve felt that as long as we believe in what we are doing, then everything else will fall in line,” they explain. “We wanted to create a song that was uplifting and hopeful that also recognized that tribulations are a necessary part of every successful journey.”

Vitort and Gilmore are the people behind the personas “Fox and Bones.” In an effort to increase creative liberty, the two took a fictional approach to songwriting by using monikers. Fox is a down-an-out it girl, Bones is a rootless orphan bad boy with a heart of gold. The two fall for each other, hit the road and never look back, which is what happened for Vitort and Gilmore in real life. Fox and Bones, as well as Vitort and Gilmore, treat music as the soundtrack to their whimsical adventures that push conventional limits of relationship roles and life goals. Their music and narrative have resonated with a wide audience; garnering praise from No Depression, Pop Matters, The Boot and more for their incomparable sound.

“Running Free” is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep in touch with Fox and Bones at their official website FoxAndBones.com.