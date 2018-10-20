Fox and Bones Release Better Land Album

Oregon-based duo, Fox and Bones, narrate tales of love, self-discovery and adventure on their sophomore LP, Better Land. Leading with the singles, “Love Me Like a River,” “Little Animal” and “Roots,” the album expertly fuses elements of pop, folk and Americana that leave the listener suspended wistfully in air. Fox and Bones have created a deeply personal record that manages to touch on a series of subjects while remaining conscious of their audience and keeping each song engaging and impassioned. Better Land is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide .

“Better Land is a collection of songs written during our past year of touring the United States and Europe. It touches on the trials and tribulations of life on the road and finding comfort in the unknown,” Scott Gilmore (vocals and guitar) explains. The intimate album was recorded and mixed by Matt Greco at the Rye Room in Portland and produced by Dominik Lukas Schmidt. Their singles have already garnered the attention of PopMatters, The Boot, Groundsounds and more; Better Land solidifies Fox and Bones’ ability to create music that is both humble and extraordinary. “This is an album that grabs you, draws you in, and makes you feel good. Dueling vocals and impressive melodies are only the beginning. Better Land is exceptional, and impossible not to love,” beams Groundsounds.

Sarah Vitort (vocals) and Scott Gilmore are the masterminds behind the colorful personas “Fox and Bones.” The pair wanted their characters to have some element of fiction, to allow their songwriting to be more imaginative and kind-hearted. There’s Fox, a down-and-out it girl, and Bones, a rootless orphan bad boy with a heart of gold. The two fall for each other, decide to hit the road and never look back, just as Vitort and Gilmore did upon meeting. The characters, as well as their real-life counterparts, use music as the soundtrack to their whimsical adventures that defy traditional relationship roles and life goals.

Better Land is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep an eye out for new music and tour information at their official website FoxAndBones.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.