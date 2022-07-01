Fox and Bones “Houses Of Sand” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download

Internationally touring folk duo and real-life sweethearts Fox and Bones entertain and engage with their heartwarming, uplifting and “contagiously optimistic” brand of harmony-laden folk-pop, reminiscent of bands of the past with a modern flare. Both songwriters in their own right, Sarah Vitort and Scott Gilmore came together in 2016 and combined their 20+ years of songwriting experience to create a modern vintage sound along the lines of Lake Street Dive, Nathaniel Rateliff and Dawes.

“Houses of Sand” was written by Vitort in June of 2020 as protests were erupting around the country following the death of George Floyd.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Fox and Bones

Song Title: Houses Of Sand

Publishing: Sarah Vitort Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing 2: Just People Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: American Alchemy

Record Label: Fox and Bones