Four Corners Motorcycle Rally Announces ‘Roll Now, Rock Later’ Sweepstakes

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is proud to announce that they have teamed up with legendary rock bands Slipknot, Disturbed, Godsmack, and Five Finger Death Punch for the ‘Roll Now, Rock Later’ Sweepstakes.

“I have been lucky to have had the chance to make friends with a ton of people from different walks of life throughout my career,” says John Oakes, managing partner of Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. “With what the world is dealing with this year, I felt it to be critically important to do what I can to do something positive in the middle of all the craziness. After reaching out to friends in the motorcycle and music industries, I am excited about what we are making happen together!

One lucky person and a guest will get their choice of a VIP Side of Stage experience at a future concert with our friends Slipknot, Disturbed, Godsmack, or Five Finger Death Punch and receive a custom 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special all while raising money for three great causes.”

Starting today, fans can visit www.FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com to make a donation benefitting Building Homes For Heroes, Unite The United, and Scars Foundation. Donations can be made in denominations of $10, $25, $50, up to $100 – the higher the pledge, the exponential increase in entries*. Entries will close on October 23, 2020. One winner will be chosen at random to win the following grand prize:

**Custom 2020 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® Special, from Durango Harley-Davidson customized by Jeff G. Holt from V-Twin Visionary, custom paint from Taylor Schultz with parts and accessories from Arlen Ness, Motorwitch, and more.

**VIP show tickets, round trip airfare, and 2 nights hotel accommodations to a 2021 or 2022 show of the winner’s choice in the continental United States for either Slipknot, Godsmack, Disturbed, or Five Finger Death Punch. The winner will enjoy their band of choice’s headlining set FROM THE STAGE!

**Alternate price at winner’s discretion of $25,000 cash

“I am incredibly grateful to the bands for their participation and all of the partners involved in building us this bike, and cannot wait to raise a bunch of money for the people that rely on these charity groups,” Oakes added.

Fans can visit www.FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com and DONATE NOW!

About the bike:

2020 H-D® Street Glide Special from Durango Harley-Davidson customized by Jeff G. Holt of V-Twin Visionary at Collective Phoenix; House of Kolor custom paint by Taylor Schultz from Schultz Designz; 129” Leading Edge Big Bore Kit, Engine; Engine Cover Kit, Calipers and Rotors by Arlen Ness; FXR Division – Streetwitch Bars; Speed Merchant Seat by Saddlemen; Bassani Road Rage 2 Exhaust; full Legend Suspension; Jade Affiliated Wheels; Klockwerks Windshield; Greene Brothers Design Axle Kit and Shift Shaft Link; Rogue Rider Industries Lighting.

About the bands:

About the benefit:

About Four Corners Motorcycle Rally:

Four Corners Motorcycle Rally happens annually over Labor Day Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday centered in Durango, Colorado with events, entertainment, and activities including Hooligan Racing, Concerts, Motorcycle Stunt Shows, Charity Rides, Bike Shows, Wheelie Pig’s Hill Climb Challenge, Fishing Derby, Camping and more spread across the Four Corners Region at locations including Durango Harley-Davidson, Sky Ute Casino Resort, Rattlesnake Gulch, Historic Downtown Durango, Million Dollar Highway Saloon, Purgatory Ski Resort and more. Named after the Four Corners Monument where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet, which is the only point in the United States shared by four states. Four Corners Motorcycle Rally is known as the “Best Riding Rally in America” because of the diverse riding terrain and it is the home of the legendary Million Dollar Highway with 284 turns in 71 miles, reaching 11,018 feet of elevation cutting through historic mining towns on the San Juan Skyway Scenic Byway. 2021 event dates are Friday, September 3 – Sunday, September 5. Visit FourCornersMotorcycleRally.com for more details.

About John Oakes:

John Oakes is an entertainment entrepreneur, executive, and marketer based in Southern California. Oakes founded his music, entertainment, event, and marketing consulting company, Freeze Management, in 2002, while managing rock band Story of the Year. He specializes in producing music festivals, concerts, car shows, motorcycle shows and events, and developing marketing programs benefiting live events, brands, artists, partners, and fans. Oakes has spent 20 years as an entrepreneur in the music industry, representing a diverse group of musicians selling millions of records and tickets worldwide. Oakes, with his company Freeze Management, has also developed effective strategies and implemented successful marketing programs for an assorted group of well-known companies, including Rockstar Energy Drink, Ram Trucks, AT&T Wireless, Samsung Mobile, Ford, Jägermeister, Lucas Oil, Coors Light, Harley-Davidson and many more.

* NO PURCHASE OR DONATION NECESSARY. Ends10/23/20. Subject to Official Rules available at www.fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com. Open to legal residents of the continental US & DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited by law.

WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/ZmTkU00bwQk