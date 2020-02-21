Foundry Records Adds Rick Baumgartner As National Director Of Promotion

Foundry Records has added Rick Baumgartner as National Director of Promotion. Baumgartner has worked at several labels, including Warner Brothers, Decca, Atlantic, Broken Bow and Black River Entertainment.

“It’s an incredible honor to be given this opportunity by Cole, Mark and April,” says Baumgartner. “I continue to hold dear the friendships I’ve made in my years working with country radio, and I look forward to making many new ones as I help this team deliver top-notch new music to country radio. I am beyond grateful for the team’s vote of confidence.”

Over the course of his career, Rick has been at the forefront of countless careers of some of the biggest names in country music, including Randy Travis, Hank Williams Jr., Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Travis Tritt, Craig Morgan, Clint Black, Lee Ann Womack and more. As a result of his hard work and dedication, Rick has worked on 41 #1 hits.

“Having Rick in the role of National Director of Promotion was an easy decision,” says General Manager Cole Johnstone. “His knowledge of the music industry is an asset and he is respected throughout the community. We are very excited to have him on board and look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of our artists at Foundry Records.”

“Rick’s relationships with country radio are strong,” added VP Marketing & Promotion April Rider. “We worked great together years ago at Decca Records and I am thrilled to be working with him again!”

Foundry Records was formed in 2019 by Cole Johnstone, Mark Bright and April Rider, with the first artists announced on label being legendary Grammy winning group, Shenandoah and newcomer Austin Merrill. Foundry Records is a full-service independent record label with a strategic alliance with ADA Worldwide that is dedicated to long-term artist development and will include a diverse roster of artists. For more information, visit foundry-records.com.

