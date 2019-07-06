Former Powell Cluster Flipped, At A Big Premium

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, the ferocity of Hurricane Michael tore through Bay County, on the Florida Panhandle. The city of Panama City Beach, Fla., and communities to the north and east of this one-time Spring Break Capital of the U.S. were devastated.

Among the most heavily damaged business were a group of FMs owned by Baton Rouge-based Powell Broadcasting Company. Rather than rebuild the station’s facilities, Powell abandoned them, and in May 2019 agreed to sell three of them to an attorney based in Fort Lauderdale.

Now, this attorney is spinning the trio of stations — and earning more than double what he paid for the quartet.