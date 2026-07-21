Former Alumni of The Voice Makenzie Phipps and Aubrey Nicole Release New Duet “Devil Ain’t In Hell”

Singer-songwriter Makenzie Phipps has teamed up with fellow The Voice alum Aubrey Nicole for their fiery new single, “Devil Ain’t In Hell.” Fueled by a southwestern, cosmic-country arrangement and electrifying guitar licks that immediately demand attention, the track stands on its own as a prominent release. Blending sass, attitude, and undeniable chemistry, Phipps and Nicole prove that the devil can take many forms, including the ones that show up disguised as potential boyfriends. “Devil Ain’t In Hell” was premiered by All Country News.

“I have been chomping at the BIT for this duet to be out!!! Aubrey and I had such a fun time working on this song, and I think it’s really gonna bust down doors in the country music scene. I mean, who doesn’t love a good revenge song? I’m so excited that it’s finally out, so go stream “Devil Ain’t in Hell” now!” – Makenzie Phipps

As recently announced, Makenzie Phipps has officially partnered with JTV® (Jewelry Television) with the launch of her new “Makenzie Phipps’ Spotlight Collection by JTV.” The new collection features jewelry personally selected by Makenzie, along with additional curated pieces that reflect her unique style, personality, and love for timeless elegance. In celebration of the new single, fans can receive $25 off orders of $75 or more by using code JTVMAK25. The offer is valid from Monday, July 6 through Monday, Sept. 7. For more information, visit HERE.

“JTV has been so wonderful to me, and I absolutely love the beautiful jewelry they’ve shared with me,” Makenzie says. “I wear it all the time. In fact, if you’ve seen my ‘Devil Ain’t In Hell’ videos on social media, that’s the jewelry I’m wearing. Be sure to check it out, and don’t miss your chance to save!”

Phipps recently released her heartfelt single, “Won’t Be Here Forever,” a tribute to her mother, Angel. Written by Makenzie, the song reminds listeners to cherish the moments and people who matter most. The single premiered on Coffee, Country, & Cody on 650AM WSM and digitally by American Country Network.

Makenzie Phipps Show Schedule

JUL 25 – Main Street Moments / Tazewell, Va.

JUL 28 – Margaritaville / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 07 – Buffalo Trail / Bluewell, Va.

AUG 08 – Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

AUG 13 – Tennessee State Fair / Lebanon, Tenn.

AUG 15 – Great Wilderness Brewing Company / Pulaski, Va.

AUG 16 – Mountain 2 Island at the Rock House Marina / Pulaski, Va.

AUG 21 – Oak Tree Tavern / Alton, Va.

AUG 22 – Oak Tree Tavern / Alton, Va.

AUG 29 – Private Event / Baltimore, Md.

SEP 05 – Wayfarer Appalachia / Tazewell, Va.

SEP 13 – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

SEP 18 – Creek Bottom Brewing Company / Galax, Va.

SEP 19 – Fincastle / Bluefield, Va.

OCT 10 – Sinkland Farms Brewery / Christiansburg, Va.

OCT 18 – Beachaven Vineyards & Winery / Clarksville, Tenn.

For more information, visit makenziephipps.com.

About Makenzie Phipps:

Hailing from Bluefield, Virginia, Makenzie Phipps has captivated audiences across the country—from performing the National Anthem at sporting events to gracing fairs, festivals, and television, with her unmistakably authentic country voice. Her renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You” have garnered nearly four million views. Makenzie has been featured by major outlets, including Forbes, Taste of Country, RFD-TV, People.com, American Songwriter, and Newsmax, and maintains a close connection with her fans through an active social media presence, which is quickly approaching one hundred thousand followers and growing. Phipps has won several industry awards, was a contestant on Season 28 of ‘The Voice’ on Team Snoop Dogg, and she will be releasing new music throughout the year.

About JTV®

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, JTV® (Jewelry Television) is one of the largest jewelry retailers in the United States, with more than 30 years of experience bringing fine jewelry, gemstones, and fashion accessories to millions of customers. Through its omni-channel strategy, JTV connects with audiences via 24/7 live TV programming reaching approximately 60 million U.S. and Canadian households, an industry-leading e-commerce platform (JTV.com), and a dynamic social media presence. Committed to education and exceptional customer service, JTV employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals.

For more information, visit JTV.com and follow JTV on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, and LinkedIn.