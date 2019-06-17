Forever Enduring, Standing the Test of Time…Timeless by the Legendary Marcia Griffiths

With Marcia Griffiths name duly cemented in reggae history, a Queen stands among the greats. The indelible soulful artist with the haunting distinctive voice has once again gifted music lovers with the upcoming release of her 16th album aptly titled “Timeless”.

Produced by renowned Donovan Germain and award-winning executive producers Tad A. Dawkins and Tad A. Dawkins Jnr, the 15 songs offering pays tribute to a beloved era and the endurance of the Studio One label catalog which boasts the most solid collection of foundation songs in the historic art forms of Ska, Rocksteady and Reggae music.

Having been part of that monumental and defining era of music history, the legendary Marcia strong, powerful wide range lends perfectly to her counterparts artists/songs covered, from Delroy Wilson “Once Up On A Time” & Ken Boothe “Home”, to The Heptones “Baby Be True” & The Cables “What Kind Of World”, from Peter Tosh “ I’m The Toughest” & Sugar Minott “This Old Man” to Abyssinians “Declaration Of Rights”, and a Ska medley inclusive of Jackie Opel, Toots Hibbert, The Wailers, and Rita Marley among other illustrious icons.

“Timeless speaks for itself – from then until now; working on this album was refreshing and filled with fun memories of early Studio One days when those songs were being recorded. Much thanks to Donovan Germaine for conceiving and producing the album and to Tad’s Record for promoting and distributing it“. – Marcia Griffiths

Marcia Griffiths’ Timeless album is available for sale in all leading record stores, on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, and all digital platforms worldwide, and coming on vinyl soon.