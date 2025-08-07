For Those Who Wonder … Award-Winning Dana’s Music Playground Presents “Wonder Full”

August 15 release of her eighth album, Wonder Full. Widely recognized as one of the pioneers of independent children’s music – having garnered a stunning 45 national awards in a career spanning more than three decades – beloved children’s music artist Dana looks forward with excitement to therelease of her eighth album,

Wonder Full is a joyful celebration of the endless curiosity that fills young minds. Inspired by the way children see the world – with wide eyes and a million questions – each track on the album is named after a question word: Why, What, Where, Who, When, Which, How, and … Answers.

“Since I first started writing and recording music for families in 1994, my goal has been to subtly educate young children while entertaining them,” says Dana. “I have always felt it important to respect little ears and create well-produced, high-quality records. And, of course to keep in mind that the songs also need to be adult-friendly, since parents end up listening to them over and over!”

From jamming rock to twangy bluegrass, breezy bossa nova to funky EDM, Dana explores a rainbow of musical styles on Wonder Full, with ten original songs bringing humor, heart, and meaningful messages to every track. Whether it’s choosing which green veggie to buy in the ’80s-inspired rocker, “Which (One Will I Choose)” featuring Grammy®-nominated guitar whiz George Varghese, marveling at the wonders of nature in “Why What Where Who (30th Anniversary Version)” – a celebratory re-recording of a fan-favorite from Dana’s first children’s album – or lamenting lost treasures in the funny bluegrass romp, “Where (Can It Be),” kids will feel like Dana is singing their thoughts out loud.

Children (and grownups!) will dance along to the disco-powered “What (Can We Do),” a call-to-action for saving the planet featuring Dana’s good friend and collaborator, YouTube sensation Ronnie Boy Kids. The smooth bossa nova rhythm of “When (Does It Happen),” enriched by Grammy®-nominated Spanish guitarist Russ Hewitt, gently explores the changing seasons, while the bluesy “Why (Do I Have To Wait?)” taps into every child’s daily frustration with a wish to make time fly.

“Who (Are My People),” a heartwarming tribute to family and connection, is enhanced by the graceful flute work of multi-Grammy®-winner Ron Korb. Dana’s “How (Can I Make Someone’s Day?),” already a multiple award-winner, invites kids to spread kindness through small everyday actions, with Broadway’s Seth Farber adding upbeat accordion flair.

The title track, “Wonder Full,” is an anthem of lifelong curiosity, urging listeners to “keep your beautiful eyes open wide.” The sweet and encouraging closing song, “Answers (Will Come),” offers gentle reassurance that it’s okay not to know everything – that part of the magic of life is in the unfolding mystery.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by multi-instrumentalist Brian Sargent of Aberrant Studios (who adeptly plays numerous instruments on nearly every track), the album also features the musical talents of Steve Elci, Mr. Jeff (Jeff Klemm), and E J Ouellette, with masterful NYC pianist Campbell Charshee contributing his talents to many of the tracks.

ABOUT DANA:

Noted for her upbeat songs and bubbly personality, Dana has been writing and recording music for children and entertaining families across America for more than 30 years. Child magazine called her energy and enthusiasm “contagious” and named her as one of the “Top Five Kids’ Singers You Should Know.” Dana’s body of work has earned 45 national awards and wide acclaim from critics, educators, and parents. She has engaged thousands of young audiences with her live performances, music videos, livestreams, and Dana’s Music Playground video series, which streams on her YouTube channel and the family streaming platform, Sensical. Dana hosts her own award-winning radio show/podcast on children’s radio stations Jump 105.3 and Kids.Radio (also available on her website). For 11 years, she served as a storyteller for her county library system, and since 2014, Dana has been teaching her popular “Music Playground” music and movement classes for little ones in Bellingham, Washington, near her home. She and her loving husband, Jason, are proud parents to their 23-year-old son, Jack.

Dana lists James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, and Billy Joel as major influences on her songwriting and has also been greatly influenced by the music of Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Stephen Sondheim. She deeply admires the work of Fred Rogers and Raffi and says, “I aspire to enrich the lives of children as they have, even in a small way.”

Born and raised in Lakewood, Colorado, Dana knew from an early age that her gift was to entertain. After earning a bachelor’s degree in music and theater from the University of Northern Colorado, Dana began her performance career starring in numerous regional and stock productions of Broadway musicals throughout the country. A gifted pianist and songwriter, she entertained for many years on the New York City and European cabaret scenes before embarking on her family music career.

Inspired by the birth of her first nephew in 1994, Dana began to focus her songwriting and performance skills exclusively on the young audiences with whom she has always felt a special connection. “I wrote and recorded a few lullabies as a gift for my new nephew, and through the process, realized that I loved writing for young children,” says Dana. “I felt I had truly found my niche, especially once I started performing for live audiences of children. To me, hearing children’s laughter and watching them literally jump into your music is a reward beyond measure.” Dana made a commitment to bring high quality, educational, fun music to children and families while introducing kids to a variety of musical genres.

Previous recordings include the albums Gather Your Dreams (1994; now available as Dana’s Best Lullabies & Morning Songs), Dana’s Best Play-a-Long Tunes (1995), Dana’s Best Travelin’ Tunes (1996), Dana’s Best Sing & Swing-a-Long Tunes: Classic & Cool Jazz for Kids (1997), Dana’s Best Rock & Roll Fairy Tales (1999), Dana’s Best Jump & Jam Tunes (2017), A Place to Call Home (2020), and three singles: “I Am Brave” (2022, featured on the compilation album Arise Together), “Hold On To Hope” (2023, featured on the compilation album Together Children of the World), and “Bring On Summer” (2023).