For King & Country featuring Jordin Sparks “Love Me Like I Am” now at radio: Download Now

FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won four GRAMMY Awards, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 13 K-LOVE Fan Awards, and their nine No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing accumulation of over one billion on-demand streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S.A, Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING & COUNTRY’S most recent album, the RIAA Gold certified Burn the Ships debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and has since propelled the duo to an industry setting six consecutive No. 1 singles including “joy.,” “TOGETHER (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week platinum smash “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including the legendary Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: For King & Country w/Jordin Sparks

Song Title: Love Me Like I Am

Publishing:

Publishing Affiliation:

Album Title: Love Me Like I Am

Record Label: Word/Curb