For King & Country Drops New Recording of “Love Me Like I Am” Featuring Jordin Sparks

Multi-GRAMMY® Award winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist FOR KING + COUNTRY drops a new version today of their song “Love Me Like I Am” featuring Multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks. The new recording, whose original version of the song is available on FOR KING + COUNTRY’s latest album, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, brings together one of music’s most respected duos with one of America’s best loved pop artists for an emotional pairing. Check out the song HERE.

Says the Smallbones: “It’s profoundly moving to be loved right where you’re at and just as you are — whether it’s human to human, or God to humanity. Our dear Jordin is a kindred spirit, and her powerful voice and soul has taken this sentiment beyond where we ever could’ve imagined.”

Adds Sparks, “I’m so thrilled to have had the opportunity to record this amazing, powerful song with For King + Country,” says Sparks. Its message is beautiful, and expresses what everyone needs to hear, and what everyone wants to experience. With all of the distractions we’re facing today, and the chaos in the world, we all need to ask where the love is.”

FOR KING + COUNTRY also recently announced their “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 TOUR Experience,” where brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will bring their annual Christmas spectacle to audiences in arenas nationwide over 14 dates, performing hits from their Top 10 A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS album, as well as selections from their Billboard Top 200 record WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?

Fans will have the chance to see the duo perform their No. 1 charting, world renowned version of the holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy” as seen on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas HERE, as well as their #1 hit single “For God Is With Us,” and many more.

The 2022 tour will kick off on November 26 in Kansas City, MO and will visit major markets such as Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD; and Indianapolis, IN before wrapping up with a world-wide livestream concert event at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House. To purchase tickets click HERE.

ABOUT FOR KING + COUNTRY

FOR KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, seven GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, and 16 K-LOVE Fan Awards; and their 11 No. 1 songs have produced an astonishing 1.8 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. FOR KING + COUNTRY’s WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to numerous philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. For more information about FOR KING + COUNTRY visit: www.forkingandcountry.com

ABOUT JORDIN SPARKS

Jordin Sparks is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actress who, in one of the show’s highest-rated seasons, garnered worldwide attention as the winner of season six American Idol. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S. Sparks is also a gifted songwriter. Arianna Grande’s smash single, “The Way,” was co-written by Sparks and earned her a B.M.I. songwriting award. Sparks has garnered two B.E.T. Awards, one American Music Award, and one People’s Choice Award, and has been nominated for two MTV Awards and a GRAMMY.

ABOUT CURB | WORD ENTERTAINMENT

In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels: Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, MCC and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock and Hip-Hop. For more information visit www.curb.com.