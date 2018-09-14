For Immediate Release: Rockin’ Rich Lynch Seeks More Followers with Irresistible New “Jesus Rock”

Let’s go back, back, back in time to November of 1991. Nashville based musician Rockin’ Rich Lynch (www.RichLynchBand.com) found himself in the Holy Land of Israel on a tour led by future best-selling author Rabbi Jonathan Cahn (“The Harbinger”). Lynch now returns to the spot as he remembers the moment when he looked down to discover an unusual shaped stone. The story of geological and musical discovery is told in the three minute and forty-two seconds of incendiary and revolutionary song that is “Jesus Rock”.

“I quickly claimed it for my own because the rock was so cool. It looked liked the Christian fish symbol which was perfect considering the circumstances,” Lynch fondly recalled about looking down and reaching for the small specimen on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. “I immediately began joking with my fellow pilgrims by telling them that Jesus himself had left it there for me to find!”

But, it wasn’t just a stone he discovered on the beach. He was turned on to a whole genre of music that had been relatively unknown to him up until that time.

“There were some hippie types and former Dead Heads on the journey with us and they knew we loved music,” Lynch remarked. “So, soon after finding the rock we were tasked with seeking out artists like Phil Keaggy, Petra and Larry Norman for starters.”

Since discovering the rock Lynch has moved to Music City in Tennessee where many of the top CCM artists reside and record.

“This really has turned out to be a miracle track for us,” Lynch added. “We’re reaching a much wider audience now with the intriguing and hook laden message it conveys.”

The three verses within the infectious Jay Pounders produced sample of pop-rock mastery tells the tale of finding the rock in Israel. From there, the track builds with the singer proclaiming that he will deliver his own take on Jesus music to a growing and enthusiastic group of followers who are ready to hear more.

“We’re going to mine this seam for a little while,” Lynch said hinting at future recording plans. “I have a lot of similar pieces in the same general genre. The public and the times seem to be calling for them. This approach will help us stay fresh while doing something different, informative, worthwhile and uplifting.”

Author Jonathan Cahn continues to tour Israel and he has kept his hot streak in tact with regular appearances on George Noory’s nightly Coast to Coast AM and more bestsellers including “The Book of Mysteries” and “The Paradigm”.

"Jesus Rock" is available for purchase in the digital marketplace from the best online retail sites.

ABOUT RICH LYNCH: Rich Lynch is a singer/songwriter who began his professional recording career in 2014 with "I Want to Live in a Dome". He has now released 16 critically acclaimed digital singles to the online marketplace and he is currently hard at work in Nashville on several new tracks that will see the light of day in 2019.

