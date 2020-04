Country Artist Kimberly Dawn Donates $5,000 dollars to the Red Cross with the Release of Latest Music Video, “Nashville”

Country artist Kimberly Dawn is set to release her latest music video, “ Nashville ,”’ on March 18th. From the singer/ songwriter behind “Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – comes a sweet summertime ballad about finding love, chasing dreams, and moving on. Using a natural talent for storytelling and song to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience, Kimberly Dawn sets real-life to music. Now, with the release of “Nashville,” the Canadian-born mother of four shares more of the personal journey toward finding herself on the road to living out her passion.

With the recent devastations that hit Nashville, Kimberly’s heart was shattered for all who were affected. She decided to take a stand and go hand in hand with her video release to donate $5,000 dollars to the Red Cross that is there on the ground working daily on relief efforts. Her hope is to gain more recognition for the cause, it’s never too late to help “Music City” and DONATE HERE: redcross.org/cmt

“I wanted to tell a story about falling in love, taking the listener on a journey back to that special place and time, and I fell in love with Nashville!” explains Dawn of the inspiration behind the song. “It’s something we can all connect to – remembering our first summer love somewhere and how that felt.”

Produced and co-written with Josiah Rosen in Hollywood, California, with backup vocals by Alisan Porter, the song relies on playful lyrical imagery as it touches on coming-of-age elements to which so many can relate. With upbeat melody, the story speaks to making lasting memories in her favorite city: cruising carefree toward a “sunset dripping down a summer sky,” recalling that old familiar song on the radio. The singer declares “I ain’t afraid of changing,” finding courage to chase big dreams in the face of passing time, yet holding steadfast to the real love that once was: “I hope you think of me, too.”

Find “Nashville” on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora beginning February 21st. Catch the music video – set in Nashville against a backdrop of Broadway honky-tonks and bright lights – on Apple Music and YouTube. Discover musician and singer/ songwriter Kimberly Dawn online at www.OfficialKimberlyDawn.com , along with upcoming show dates, videos, and articles offering a sneak peek behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.

About Kimberly Dawn:

Kimberly Dawn is a country singer/ songwriter using her natural talent for storytelling and music to express an authentic message of perseverance, humility, courage, and resilience. Through original songs like “Cadillac Lovers” and “ Slow Dancin’ in the Dark” – nominated for Best Country Song at the 2019 Hollywood Music in Media Awards – the Canadian-born musician shares timeless stories of real-life triumph in the never-ending struggle to find bold purpose and powerful self-love. As a mother of four, Dawn’s personal journey toward creating inner strength and balance on the road to living out her passion is one to which many women can relate, and one that she feels particularly suited to tell. “All through growing up, raising a family, and finding myself, music got me past the most difficult times. If my song gives someone else strength to get through the day, then I’ve done what I set out to do.” Dawn earned her stripes opening for Wilson Phillips in 2015, along with performances at Los Angeles’ House of Blues and celebrity red-carpet charity events. She has also featured on popular podcasts such as Stripdt Down with Ali Levine and All About You. This February, catch Dawn at the “20/20 Vision” REGARD 10 event celebrating #TheYearOfTheWomen at LA’s SOFITEL Hotel. Don’t miss her brand new single, “Nashville” – set to drop February 21st – or her weekly blog, where she shares the inspirational experiences behind the music. Get a daily dose of Kimberly Dawn now on Spotify and follow along with 50,000 fans on Instagram @OfficialKimberlyDawn.

About the American Red Cross: