Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton to lead star-studded 2026 Bourbon & Beyond

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The 2026 edition of Bourbon & Beyond is shaping up to be its biggest yet, with more than 100 performers scheduled across five stages at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from Sept. 24–27. Headlining the four-day celebration of music, bourbon, and food are Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band.

The festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 24, with Foo Fighters joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Goose. Friday’s lineup features Mumford & Sons alongside Kacey Musgraves and Foster the People. On Saturday, Stapleton shares top billing with The Red Clay Strays and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The weekend wraps Sunday with Dave Matthews Band, Hootie & the Blowfish, and Counting Crows.

Beyond the headliners, the bill spans genres and generations. Among those set to perform are Noah Cyrus, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, Of Monsters and Men, Portugal. The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Father John Misty, Cheap Trick, Violent Femmes, Jet, and Plain White T’s, along with dozens more.

In addition to music, Bourbon & Beyond will again spotlight top chefs and distillers, specialty spirits, and culinary experiences. Festivalgoers can also take advantage of complimentary rides at nearby Kentucky Kingdom and join in line dancing at the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar.

Danny Wimmer of Danny Wimmer Presents said in a statement: “Bourbon & Beyond is built to be the best weekend of your year. Plain and simple. From the second you arrive, everything is designed so you can fully experience what a music festival should be. It’s an escape with soul — a place where you can unplug from real life, let loose, be a kid again, and really live in the moment. You can ride roller coasters at Kentucky Kingdom, discover new artists and see your favorites, sip great spirits, and eat incredible food — and it all just works. At its core, it’s about creating memories. It’s a vacation inside a vacation. This lineup reflects everything Bourbon & Beyond stands for. And I say this with humility and confidence — there is nothing else quite like it in this space. It truly is the best weekend you can have at a festival of this scale.”

Weekend and single-day tickets, including general admission and VIP options, are available through the festival’s official website.

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