Folk Artist Holly Lovelady Returns With Hauntingly Beautiful Narrative In ‘Year Of The Cat’

Folk-Pop Artist Holly Lovelady released her single ‘Year Of The Cat’ on Thursday 26th January 2023.

The single follows her highly successful releases ‘Oreanne’ and ‘A Spaceman Came Travelling’ which accumulated a total of 140k streams on Spotify with her music reaching airwaves on various shows in the BBC Network. Now, Holly is back to release her next offering which is a reimagining of the original ‘Year Of The Cat’ by Al Stewart first released in 1976. Enamored by the beauty of the piano, references to ‘Casa Blanca’ and “The Cat” referring to the 12th year in Vietnamese astrology, Holly rewrote the song, recreating the iconic piano sequence and adding her own verses and twist of her signature ghostly, spiritual mysticism to the instrumentation. By substituting the film references of the original with characters from Award Winning TV show ‘Peaky Blinders’ to make the track relevant to a modern audience. The song was recorded by Holly alongside Bob Mackenzie (Motor Museum), produced by Matt Taylor and mixed and mastered by Brian Sheil (Brytestar).

Holly has been on an incredible musical journey for the past few years with her breakout Christmas cover of ‘A Spaceman Came Travelling’ which got praise from original songwriter Chris De Burgh. From there, Holly turned heads with her signature blend of Folk and Pop creating beautiful stories through her rich, creative songwriting. In ‘Year Of The Cats’, Holly was drawn to the mysticism and astrological significance of the original as it also represents herself as an artist who captures an outworldly experience, with one foot in the real world and one in the unknown, something not many artists seek to capture. In this reimagining, Holly was determined to bring the song up to date with a modern audience but preserving the emotions and elements of the historic track.

The singer writes:

“I want to take people on this journey of love, magic, astrological fate, being swept up by someone so mysterious that you lose all track of time and space.”

Inspired by the likes of Kate Bush, Fleetwood Mac and Don McLean, Holly Lovelady is ready to captivate audiences with her enchanting vocals and beautiful lyricism. Holly Lovelady is set to make a big artistic splash in 2023 with a music tour in Ireland which begins in April at Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin as well as her debut in the movie ‘The Freaks Of Fancy’ due to release this summer and her participation in the one-woman musical entitled ‘Topless’ at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August.

Follow Holly Lovelady on her social media platforms to keep up to date with all her new releases and upcoming performances.

