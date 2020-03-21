Flying Buffaloes sign with Conway Entertainment Group as national tour heads for heartland
Flying Buffaloes, East Nashville’s rock-leaning, alt-country band referred to as a “collective of rip-roaring Americana players” by Mother Church Pew and known for their high-energy live shows, are pleased to announce that they have signed with Conway Entertainment Group (CEG) for exclusive booking representation. The news comes as Flying Buffaloes tour across the nation’s heartland for the spring leg of their ongoing national tour.
The five-piece group, comprised of Barry Stone (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Johan Stone (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Tommy Leland (lead guitar), Danny Pratt (drums), and Brandon Cantwell (bass), has been steadily touring the US, with a performance-packed 2019 that included headline dates throughout the Midwest as well as support dates for renowned rock veterans, Drivin’ N Cryin’ and acclaimed red-dirt country artist, Wade Bowen across the south. Flying Buffaloes also staked their claim as an Americana act on the rise at their 2019 AMERICANAFEST showcase performance. In October 2019, the group released their first full-length album, LOADED & ROLLIN’, produced by Grammy award-winning engineer/mixer/producer, Jeremy Ferguson (Cage the Elephant/Steelism/ Andrew Combs). The positive reception of Loaded & Rollin’ in music press outlets like Pop Matters and Glide Magazine and mainstream radio play on stations including Nashville’s Lightning 100 and Chicago’s Big 95.5 bode well for the future of the band.
Conway Entertainment Group Agent, Cody Payne, stated that Flying Buffaloes first caught his attention at one of their many showcases around Nashville but he became intensely interested after attending the release party for the group’s debut full-length album, LOADED & ROLLIN’.
“Sometimes it’s hard to put a finger on what makes someone exceptional when you meet them but I’ll remember that night for a very long time because the room was completely packed, the crowd was definitely there to see them, and the Buffaloes were all exceptional–every single one of them–both on stage and off. That’s a very rare thing,” explains Payne. “They sound a bit like the Eagles, but rock like The Rolling Stones, Tommy is one of the cleanest guitar players I’ve ever seen, and their versatility on stage and harmonies are incredible,” he continues. “I see great things happening for them in the years to come and we are super-proud to represent these men on the front-end of it all.”