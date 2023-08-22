denora-flowers-cover.jpg

FLOWERS by Miley Cyrus remixed by Denora, Voice and Sax

Denora is a talented Singer and Saxophonist producing her own music with professionals, DJs, Multi Platinum producer in LA.

She had 2 songs on 1st and 2nd place in the European Indie chart, Forever and Needing You 9 weeks

She performs in Europe for private and public events

Contact us for collaborations

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Denora
Song Title: Flowers
Publishing: Denora Music
Publishing Affiliation: SIAE
Album Title: Flowers
Record Label: Marbre De Carrare
Record Label:
Denora Music
Alessandro Soddu
33760034567
alexitaly1974@gmail.com
Archives

