FLOWERS by Miley Cyrus remixed by Denora, Voice and Sax
Denora is a talented Singer and Saxophonist producing her own music with professionals, DJs, Multi Platinum producer in LA.
She had 2 songs on 1st and 2nd place in the European Indie chart, Forever and Needing You 9 weeks
She performs in Europe for private and public events
Contact us for collaborations
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Denora
Song Title: Flowers
Publishing: Denora Music
Publishing Affiliation: SIAE
Album Title: Flowers
Record Label: Marbre De Carrare
|Record Label:
|Denora Music
|Alessandro Soddu
|33760034567
|alexitaly1974@gmail.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Marbre de Carrare
|Alessandro Soddu
|33760034567
|alexitaly1974@gmail.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Marbre de Carrare
|Alessandro Soddu
|33760034567
|alexitaly1974@gmail.com
|Manager:
|Marbre de Carrare
|Alessandro Soddu
|33760034567
|alexitaly1974@gmail.com
|Booking Agent:
|Marbre de Carrare
|Alessandro Soddu
|33760034567
|alexitaly1974@gmail.com